Video – Universal Monsters Enjoy a Drink at the Dead Coconut Club at Universal Orlando Resort

Halloween Horror Nights is underway at Universal Studios Florida but on your way into the park, you can stop at a horrifying new bar for a specialty cocktail. The Dead Coconut Club combines all the fun of a tiki bar with the chills of the classic Universal Monsters.

  • The Dead Coconut Club is located in, as you might have guessed, the former Red Coconut Club on the second level of Universal CityWalk.
  • Guests are welcomed by a sharply dressed Frankenstein’s Monster and a banner announcing the Bride of Frankenstein as the night’s entertainment.
  • Several of your other favorite monsters, like the Wolfman and the Creature from the Black Lagoon, can also be found between the two full service bars.
  • The bars also offer a specialty menu, which features:
    • The Bleeding Eye – Diabolical violet melange of El Jimador Blanco tequila, creme de cassis, agave, lime juice, ginger beer, served with a lychee-blueberry edible eyeball.
    • The Haunted Isle – Tempestuous tropical tipple combining Pusser’s Navy and Plantation pineapple stiggins rums with tropical juices, allspice bitters and mysterious falernum.
    • Java Island Beast – Dark and mysterious blend of Pusser’s Navy and Cruzan dark rums with Kahlua, tropical juices and allspice bitters.
    • Untipsy Tiki (mocktail) – A refreshing tropical spritz combining tropical juices, tonic water and rich orgeat.
  • The menu also includes a selection of draft and canned beers as well as wine.
  • Check out The Dead Coconut Club in the video below:

