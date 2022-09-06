Video – Universal Monsters Enjoy a Drink at the Dead Coconut Club at Universal Orlando Resort

Halloween Horror Nights is underway at Universal Studios Florida but on your way into the park, you can stop at a horrifying new bar for a specialty cocktail. The Dead Coconut Club combines all the fun of a tiki bar with the chills of the classic Universal Monsters.

The Dead Coconut Club is located in, as you might have guessed, the former Red Coconut Club on the second level of Universal CityWalk.

Guests are welcomed by a sharply dressed Frankenstein’s Monster and a banner announcing the Bride of Frankenstein as the night’s entertainment.

Several of your other favorite monsters, like the Wolfman and the Creature from the Black Lagoon, can also be found between the two full service bars.

The bars also offer a specialty menu, which features: The Bleeding Eye – Diabolical violet melange of El Jimador Blanco tequila, creme de cassis, agave, lime juice, ginger beer, served with a lychee-blueberry edible eyeball. The Haunted Isle – Tempestuous tropical tipple combining Pusser’s Navy and Plantation pineapple stiggins rums with tropical juices, allspice bitters and mysterious falernum. Java Island Beast – Dark and mysterious blend of Pusser’s Navy and Cruzan dark rums with Kahlua, tropical juices and allspice bitters. Untipsy Tiki (mocktail) – A refreshing tropical spritz combining tropical juices, tonic water and rich orgeat.

The menu also includes a selection of draft and canned beers as well as wine.

Check out The Dead Coconut Club in the video below:

