Get Ready to Scream: How to Watch Everything Coming to Halloween Horror Nights 2022

Halloween Horror Nights 2022 is almost here at both Universal Studios Florida and Universal Studios Hollywood. While this year’s events will rely heavily on original stories, there will still be plenty of popular movies, shows and even music on both coasts. If you want to prepare for all the terrifying fun, there’s plenty you can watch in the days leading up to te start of Halloween Horror Nights.

The list of properties coming to this year’s events includes:

The music of The Weeknd

Halloween

Freaky

The Black Phone

Classic Universal Monsters

Killer Klowns from Outer Space

Us

Nope

If you’re looking to prepare for Halloween Horror Nights 2022 but don’t know how to watch these movies and shows, I’m here to help. Here is a list of ways you can watch all of the horror properties coming to this year’s event.

The Weeknd

This is far from the first time Halloween Horror Nights has brought the work of a musician to the parks. In past years, we’ve seen “Alice Cooper: Welcome to my Nightmare” as a house on both coasts and a “Rob Zombie: Hellbilly Deluxe” scarezone in Universal Studios Florida. The Weeknd may not be the first name that comes to mind when you think of horror but many of his music videos certainly take on horror themes. You can watch the video for his hit song “Blinding Lights” above and find the rest of his videos for his “After Hours” album on his official YouTube page.

The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare will be coming to Halloween Horror Nights at both Orlando and Hollywood.

Halloween

Go back to where it all began. This year’s event will see the return of Michael Myers from his original appearance in Halloween. The classic horror film is available to stream for free with a number of services, including:

You can also rent or purchase the film on a few services:

Alternatively, you can buy the film on DVD or Blu-ray from Amazon.

Halloween will be coming to Halloween Horror Nights at both Orlando and Hollywood.

Freaky

The Horrors of Blumhouse return this year and the house at both events will feature two films from the horrific film studio. The first is Freaky, a 2020 body-swap movie in which a serial killer takes over the body of a teenage girl. The movie is available to stream for free for HBO Max subscribers. It’s also available to rent or purchase on several services, including:

You also purchase the DVD or Blu-ray on Amazon.

The Horrors of Blumhouse will be coming to Halloween Horror Nights at both Orlando and Hollywood.

The Black Phone

The second film featured in The Horrors of Blumhouse will be the recently released The Black Phone. Children have been going missing and the legend of “The Grabber” continues to grow as none of his victims are ever found. Now, you’ll come face to face with this masked villain in this haunted house. The new film is now available to stream for free for Peacock subscribers.

It can also be purchased digitally on:

You can also purchase The Black Phone on DVD or Blu-ray on Amazon.

The Horrors of Blumhouse will be coming to Halloween Horror Nights at both Orlando and Hollywood.

Universal Monsters

Halloween Horror Nights has featured the classic monsters quite a bit in recent years, so many fans of the event likely own these movies on DVD or Blu-ray by now. However, with this year’s house focusing specifically on Dracula, the Wolf Man and the Mummy, there are plenty of ways you can watch those specific movies without buying them.

You can rent Dracula on:

You can rent The Wolf Man on:

You can rent The Mummy on:

My personal recommendation however, would be to add all the classic Universal Monsters to your collection by picking up this eight-movie set on Blu-ray from Amazon.

Universal Monsters: Legends Collide will be coming to Halloween Horror Nights at both Orlando and Hollywood.

Killer Klowns from Outer Space

Thanks to Halloween Horror Nights, this ridiculous film has become a must-watch every Halloween season for me now. This twisted, dark comedy sees a small town overrun by, well… killer klowns from outer space. It’s right in the title. Luckily, there are plenty of ways to watch this film and prepare for what is sure to be a very fun house in Hollywood.

You can watch Killer Klowns from Outer Space for free on:

You can also digitally rent or buy the film on:

You can also purchase the film on DVD, Blu-ray and even VHS(!) on Amazon.

Killer Klowns from Outer Space will be coming to Halloween Horror Nights in Hollywood.

Us

Jordan Peele’s Us has been featured in Halloween Horror Nights in Orlando in the past, but this year it will be featured as part of the Terror Tram in Hollywood. The horrifying doppelganger story is a great property to bring the event and one of the best horror films in recent years.

Unfortunately, Us is not available to stream for free anywhere but you can rent or purchase it digitally on:

You can also purchase the film on DVD or Blu-ray on Amazon.

Us will be a part of the Terror Tram at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Nope

The set of Jordan Peele’s most recent horror film, Nope, was added to the Studio Tour back in July. Now, it will become a part of the Terror Tram and guests will become a part of the horror themselves. The film is still currently in theaters but you can also currently rent it digitally on Amazon Prime.

Nope will be a part of the Terror Tram at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Halloween Horror Nights will begin Friday, September 2nd at Universal Studios Florida and Thursday, September 8th at Universal Studios Hollywood.

