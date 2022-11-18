This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

From the deeply personal to the purely fun, Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations.

Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of November 21st-25th:

Monday, November 21 – Road Trip with Tamron Daytime Talk Show Exclusive With Michelle Obama ( The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times ) Lee Daniels and Jordan E. Cooper ( Ain’t No Mo )

Tuesday, November 22 – Catching Up With Coco Exclusive interview with Coco Austin

Wednesday, November 23 – Second Annual Cooking With Gratitude! Antoni Porowski (A perfect plant-based dish) Chef Daniel Thomas (Delectable and healthy stuffing and green beans) Chef Danielle Sepy (Favorite dessert)

Thursday, November 24 – Shattering the Stigma Lolo Jones Meghan King ( Real Housewives of Orange County ) Dr. Meena Singh ( Bad Hair Day ; alopecia and hair loss)

Friday, November 25 – What We’re Watching This Fall Angelica Ross (“ Chicago “) The D’amelio Family ( The D’Amelio Show Dancing with the Stars Kerry Washington; Emayatzy Corinealdi, Michael Ealy and Sean Patrick Thomas ( Reasonable Doubt )



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.