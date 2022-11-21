Disneyland Reveals 2023 Dates for Lunar New Year Celebration and Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

The Disneyland Resort has announced that both the Lunar New Year Celebration and Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival will be returning in 2023, and they have revealed the dates and details for both events.

What’s Happening:

The Lunar New Year Celebration will take place from January 20th through February 15th, 2023, while the Disney California Food & Wine Festival will run from March 3rd through April 25th, 2023.

Disney California Adventure will usher in the Lunar New Year with a joyous tribute to Chinese, Korean and Vietnamese cultures with a multicultural celebration filled with auspicious wishes for the new year.

In 2023, we celebrate the Year of the Rabbit. The Chinese zodiac calendar plays a significant role in shaping the traditions, holidays and foods enjoyed in Asian communities all over the globe. In Chinese culture, the rabbit has the unique characteristic of waiting for an opportune moment and then leaping into action. More than any other zodiac animal, the rabbit symbolizes luck.

Disney will also be recognizing the Vietnamese zodiac calendar during the Lunar New Year celebration, which marks 2023 as the Year of the Cat.

Guests will once again be able to meet with Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse in their festive attire, as well as Mulan

The centerpiece of the celebration will be “Mulan’s Lunar New Year Procession,” a vibrant performance hosted by Mulan and Mushu, that features dozens of spirited parade performers as they honor family, friendship, and the potential for a fortune-filled new year.

In 2023, the procession will be extended throughout all of Disney California Adventure along the parade route from Paradise Gardens through Hollywood Land.

The culinary landscape will also expand, with the addition of two new Lunar New Year marketplaces: Bamboo Blessings and Wrapped with Love. They will join the returning marketplaces, including Lucky 8 Lantern, Prosperity Bao & Buns, Red Spice Traders, and Longevity Noodle Co.

With the return of the popular Sip and Savor pass, you may choose to taste your way through six mouthwatering food & non-alcoholic beverage selections from participating marketplaces and dining locations.

“Hurry Home – Lunar New Year Celebration” also returns, presented prior to World of Color

You’ll get to enjoy even more Lunar New Year celebrations with family-friendly fun including crafts, Chinese calligraphy demonstrations and the Lucky Wishes Wall, where guests can share their hopes for the future/year ahead.

Plus, additional tasty treats and festival items will be available at Paradise Garden Grill and Lucky Fortune Cookery.

Also returning beginning January 20th, you’ll once again get to see Raya from Raya and the Last Dragon. Under a forest canopy deep in the heart of Redwood Creek Challenge Trail

The foodie favorite Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival will once again feature the best of what California has to offer beginning March 3rd! This festival includes 12 festival marketplaces that feature a smorgasbord of sweet and savory foods along with creative cocktails, beer, wine and tasty non-alcoholic beverages.

The best way to enjoy the eats of the festival is with a Sip and Savor pass, which will be available to purchase for this festival, as well!

In addition, guests will find even more festival-inspired dishes at select restaurants throughout Disney California Adventure and special items will also be featured in the Downtown Disney

Family-friendly entertainment also returns to the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival with appearances by the Jammin’ Chefs, Chef Goofy, and the “ Alice’s Wonderland Bakery

Guests of all ages will also enjoy crafts, complimentary weekend culinary demonstrations, and artist events and signings.

Soarin’ Over California

For those looking to elevate their Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival experience, there will be additional bookable signature events to expand your knowledge on wine, beer and spirits. For a truly deluxe experience, this year’s epicurean encounters will include Carthay Circle Winemaker Receptions, Trader Sam’s Mixology Seminars and GCH Craftsman Grill mixology seminars and a Grand Tasting event at the Disneyland Hotel.

Stay tuned for more information on both festivals at a later date.