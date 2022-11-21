Disney Fab 50 Character Collection Sculptures Joining in on Limited Time Holiday Season Magic

If you are visiting Walt Disney World during this holiday season, make an extra stop by the Disney Fab 50 character sculptures if you have MagicBand+.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney Parks announced a limited-time MagicBand+ experience at the Disney Fab 50 Character Collection sculptures on their Instagram page.
  • The post reads: Holiday magic activate! Disney Fab 50 character sculptures and MagicBand+ are getting a sprinkle of festive sounds and designs just in time for the holidays at @WaltDisneyWorld! (Available for a limited-time.)
  • Check out the video here.

About Disney Fab 50 Character Collection Sculptures: (According to the Walt Disney World website)

  • Be on the lookout for gilded sculptures of beloved characters. At Magic Kingdom park, some of these characters will include:
  • Mickey Mouse
  • Minnie Mouse
  • Donald Duck
  • Daisy Duck
  • Goofy
  • Pluto
  • Chip 'n Dale

