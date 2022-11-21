Black Friday Flash Sale at shopDisney: Save 40% On Home Essentials and More

We’ve officially made it to Black Friday week and shopDisney keeps rolling out the savings! Today’s Flash Sale offers discounts of 40% Off Home Essentials and More.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Today’s a great day to start (or continue) your holiday shopping, especially with awesome deals at shopDisney.

Monday and Tuesday (November 21-22) guests can save 40% on select home essentials —coffee mugs, decor, pins, figurines, cozy throws and more—as part of shopDisney’s Black Friday Flash Sale

Prices are as marked so there’s no need to use a code at checkout to secure the savings. However, if you’re spending $75+ (pre tax) be sure to use the code SHIPMAGIC for free standard shipping.

for free standard shipping. Links to some of our favorite items can be found below. Happy shopping!

Hoping to deliver merriment to friends and family this Christmas? shopDisney has you covered! Here are some of the items that are on our wish lists!

40% Off Home Decor

Whether giving your holiday stylings a cohesive look or just hoping to get cozy on long winter nights, you’ll find plenty of exciting options featuring your favorite Disney characters.

Black Panther Throw

Mickey Mouse Homestead Reversible Christmas Tree Skirt

Mickey Mouse and Friends Reversible Christmas Table Runner

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Holiday Tree Topper

Looking for Hanukkah options? Several of this year’s new additions are on sale too including the greeting cards and table runner.

40% Off Pins

Grow your collection, stock up on Pin Trading options and even commemorate special anniversaries and milestone with Disney’s wide selection of pins

Disney 24-Day Holiday Countdown Calendar Mystery Pin Set 2022 – Limited Release

Oswald 95th Anniversary Pin – Limited Release

Pete's Dragon Legacy Sketchbook Pin – 45th Anniversary – Limited Release

Zootopia ''The ZPD'' Mystery Pin Set – 2-Pc

DuckTales 35th Anniversary Spinning Pin – Limited Release

40% Off Kitchen Essentials

From hosting the party of the season to adding some magic to your morning, there’s no shortage of Disney fun in store. Mugs, serving platters, napkins and so much more are great ways to incorporate charming stories to your home life.

The Aristocats Napkin Set by Ann Shen

Mickey Mouse and Friends Christmas Glass Tumbler Set

Winnie the Pooh Glass Honey Jar

Sorcerer Mickey Mouse Color-Changing Mug – Fantasia

40% Off Pet Accessories

Even your furry friends can benefit from seasonal savings. New toys, cute pillows and even bowls for mealtime will receive a paw (or four) of approval!

The Aristocats Artist Series Pet Bed by Ann Shen

101 Dalmatians Pet Pull Toy

Grogu Pet Toy – Star Wars: The Mandalorian

Mickey Mouse Stoneware Pet Bowl

If you’re looking for more holiday season fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our Christmas 2022 tag!