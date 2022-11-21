It’s No Mind Trick! Star Wars Yoda Snowman Funko Pop! Has Surfaced on eBay

Earlier this year Funko unveiled a series of Star Wars holiday Pop!s that imagined some of the most popular characters as snowmen. Vader, Boba Fett, R2-D2 and others took the spotlight, but one figure was missing: Yoda. Well not anymore! The wise Jedi Master has landed at eBay and would love to join your collection.

What’s Happening:

Winter is almost here and usually that means a change in precipitation as parts of the country are blanketed in snow. So what do you do when that happens? Build snowmen of course—Star Wars Snowmen!

Funko is putting a fun twist on the ubiquitous winter creations as they imagine how Star Wars characters would look with a chilly weather makeover and their latest addition, Yoda, is now available on eBay.

With his sage wisdom and unique speech patterns, Yoda is one of the most recognizable characters from the Star Wars franchise. But can you spot him covered in snow?

Funko Snowman Yoda – Star Wars – $15.00

Here the beloved Jedi is given carrots for ears, sticks for arms, and coal for his mouth. The most interesting part is his snow-made Jedi robe fits snugly over the spheres that make up the lower 2/3 of his body.

While this collectible is coming to fans from eBay, this isn’t a resale opportunity, but rather a new offering from Funko’s Official eBay store that features many recent releases from Star Wars , Marvel , DC, Five Nights at Freddy’s, Pokemon and more.