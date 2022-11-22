Disney Vacation Club Members Get 30% Off Select 2-Night Voyages Aboard the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser in Early 2023

As demand has tapered off for the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World, Disney Vacation Club members can now get 30% off on select 2-night voyages in early 2023.

What’s Happening:

Eligible Disney Vacation Club Members can enjoy 30% off original Points Chart values on select 2-night voyages aboard the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.

This offer can be booked with Points or a combination of Points and cash.

This offer applies to the following departures in the winter of 2023: January 11 – 13, 2023 January 17 – 19, 2023 January 19 – 21, 2023 January 21 – 23, 2023 January 25 – 27, 2023 January 31 – February 2, 2023 February 12 – 14, 2023 February 28 – March 2, 2023 March 2 – 4, 2023

Members must be eligible for Membership Extras to take advantage of this special offer. Limit one cabin per offer.

Points must be used to pay for at least one Member; a combination of Points or cash may be used to book additional guests. Cannot be combined with any other offers or discounts, is not transferable or redeemable for cash, and may be modified or withdrawn without prior notice.

Reservation must be made prior to the last 4 months of your Use Year for stays during that Use Year.

Offer is only available for standard cabins and not valid for suite accommodations.

A nonrefundable $95 transaction fee applies per confirmed Disney Collection reservation. You will receive a call requesting payment within 72 hours of completing your booking. If payment is not received within 72 hours following this call, Disney Vacation Club reserves the right to cancel the reservation.