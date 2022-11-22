Track List for “The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special” Soundtrack Released

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will be coming to Disney+ this Friday, but you don’t have to wait that long to get in on the holiday fun. The track list for the Marvel Special Presentation’s soundtrack has been released.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will be released tomorrow (Wednesday, November 23rd) but Disney Music has released the track list for it: “Dead by X-mas” by Hanoi Rocks “Christmas Treat” by Julian Casablancas “Mrs. Claus” by Little Jackie “Just Like Christmas” by Low “Christmastime” by The Smashing Pumpkins “Fairytale of New York” by The Pogues feat. Kirsty MacColl “Christmas Wrapping” by The Waitresses “Is This Christmas?” by The Wombats “I Want an Alien for Christmas” by Fountains of Wayne “I Don’t Know What Christmas Is (But Christmastime is Here)” by Old ‘97s “Here It Is Christmastime” by Kevin Bacon and Old ‘97s

will be released tomorrow (Wednesday, November 23rd) but Disney Music has released the track list for it:

More on The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special:

The premise Avengers: Endgame , by bringing him back to Earth for Christmas.

, by bringing him back to Earth for Christmas. It’s also worth noting that The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is being labeled as the second Marvel Werewolf by Night debuted under that banner just weeks ago.

debuted under that banner just weeks ago. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will premiere on Disney+ on Friday, November 25th.