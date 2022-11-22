Track List for “The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special” Soundtrack Released

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will be coming to Disney+ this Friday, but you don’t have to wait that long to get in on the holiday fun. The track list for the Marvel Special Presentation’s soundtrack has been released.
- The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will be released tomorrow (Wednesday, November 23rd) but Disney Music has released the track list for it:
- “Dead by X-mas” by Hanoi Rocks
- “Christmas Treat” by Julian Casablancas
- “Mrs. Claus” by Little Jackie
- “Just Like Christmas” by Low
- “Christmastime” by The Smashing Pumpkins
- “Fairytale of New York” by The Pogues feat. Kirsty MacColl
- “Christmas Wrapping” by The Waitresses
- “Is This Christmas?” by The Wombats
- “I Want an Alien for Christmas” by Fountains of Wayne
- “I Don’t Know What Christmas Is (But Christmastime is Here)” by Old ‘97s
- “Here It Is Christmastime” by Kevin Bacon and Old ‘97s
More on The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special:
- The premise of the holiday special appears to be the Guardians trying to cheer up Star-Lord, who is still distraught due to being unable to find Gamora after the events of Avengers: Endgame, by bringing him back to Earth for Christmas.
- It’s also worth noting that The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is being labeled as the second Marvel Studios Special Presentation, after Werewolf by Night debuted under that banner just weeks ago.
- The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will premiere on Disney+ on Friday, November 25th.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now