New “Strange World” Experiences and Merchandise Now Available at Disney Parks, shopDisney

Walt Disney Animation’s Strange World is now in theaters and Disney fans can check out some new experiences for the film in Disney Parks and pick up new merchandise on shopDisney, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

At Disney California Adventure

Led by Disney animators, this class at Animation Academy

No reservations needed, just check the schedule to learn to draw “Strange World” and other characters at the Disney Animation Building where you can join in the fun when space is available, from now until January 8.

In Tomorrowland at Disneyland

Starting today through January 8, guests can take a photo with Splat. Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom Disney Springs

This offering will also be available on select sailings with Disney Cruise Line today through January 2.

Guests can also see a sneak peek at scenes from the film when visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios

New merchandise inspired by the original, action-packed adventure is available online on shopDisney

Disney Strange World Mini Figure Collector Set Get ready for an epic journey with the new Disney Strange World figure collector set! Recreate your favorite scenes from the film or imagine your own new adventure stories with a great cast of characters



Disney Strange World Ethan and Skiff Vehicle Experience the thrill of exploring strange new worlds with Ethan Clade and his skiff vehicle! Perfectly designed based on the movie, take your 2.5″ inch Ethan figure and his 6″ inch skiff vehicle on endless adventures of fun racing through your own new stories. Don’t miss out on taking this home for the adventurer in your family! Coming soon to shopDisney



Disney Strange World Splat Plush – Available on shopDisney Named by Ethan Clade, Splat is one of the weird inhabitants of Disney’s Strange World. Ethan is a member of the Clade family of explorers who embark on an incredible journey to the treacherous land. Now you can bring one of the colorful creatures home in the form of this sparkly blue Splat plush. Available on shopDisney



