New “Strange World” Experiences and Merchandise Now Available at Disney Parks, shopDisney

Walt Disney Animation’s Strange World is now in theaters and Disney fans can check out some new experiences for the film in Disney Parks and pick up new merchandise on shopDisney, according to the Disney Parks Blog.
- At Disney California Adventure, guests can now learn to draw your soon-to-be favorite blue, mischievous character, Splat, and trusty three-legged dog, Legend.
- Led by Disney animators, this class at Animation Academy will teach you how to draw either of these two unique characters from the all-new film “Strange World.”
- No reservations needed, just check the schedule to learn to draw “Strange World” and other characters at the Disney Animation Building where you can join in the fun when space is available, from now until January 8.
- In Tomorrowland at Disneyland Park, guests can discover a dimensional backdrop that gives them the opportunity to step into the mysterious, uncharted land of “Strange World” for a photo with the mischievous blob affectionately known as Splat.
- Starting today through January 8, guests can take a photo with Splat. Walt Disney World guests will find this PhotoPass offering at the entrance to Tomorrowland in Magic Kingdom, as well as at Disney Springs.
- This offering will also be available on select sailings with Disney Cruise Line today through January 2.
- Guests can also see a sneak peek at scenes from the film when visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort, as well as Disneyland Paris and Disney Cruise Line.
- New merchandise inspired by the original, action-packed adventure is available online on shopDisney, as well as Target, Walmart and Amazon to celebrate the film’s release.
- Disney Strange World Mini Figure Collector Set
- Get ready for an epic journey with the new Disney Strange World figure collector set! Recreate your favorite scenes from the film or imagine your own new adventure stories with a great cast of characters – Searcher Clade, Meridian Clade, Ethan Clade, Jaeger Clade, Legend the Dog, Callisto Mal and two fantastical creatures – Splat and Reaper! Experience the excitement of the Clade family explorations through wondrous new lands, where they discover ravenous creatures and endless thrills. Coming soon to shopDisney, Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort.
- Disney Strange World Ethan and Skiff Vehicle
- Experience the thrill of exploring strange new worlds with Ethan Clade and his skiff vehicle! Perfectly designed based on the movie, take your 2.5″ inch Ethan figure and his 6″ inch skiff vehicle on endless adventures of fun racing through your own new stories. Don’t miss out on taking this home for the adventurer in your family! Coming soon to shopDisney, Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort.
- Disney Strange World Splat Plush – Available on shopDisney
- Named by Ethan Clade, Splat is one of the weird inhabitants of Disney’s Strange World. Ethan is a member of the Clade family of explorers who embark on an incredible journey to the treacherous land. Now you can bring one of the colorful creatures home in the form of this sparkly blue Splat plush. Available on shopDisney and coming soon to Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort.
- Strange World Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Built-In Straw – Available on shopDisney
- Quench your thirst for adventure with this stainless-steel water bottle inspired by Disney’s “Strange World.” Searcher, Jaeger Clade, Ethan and Splat are featured on the colorful artwork, which shows the fantastical land and creatures discovered by the intrepid family.
- Strange World continues with a wide array of titles inspired by the new action-packed adventure film, including:
More on Strange World:
- Strange World introduces a legendary family of explorers, the Clades, as they attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous land alongside a motley crew and a slew of ravenous creatures.
- The voice cast includes:
- Jake Gyllenhaal as Searcher Clade, a family man who finds himself out of his element on an unpredictable mission
- Dennis Quaid as Searcher’s larger-than-life explorer father, Jaeger
- Jaboukie Young-White as Searcher’s 16-year-old son, Ethan, who longs for adventure
- Gabrielle Union as Meridian Clade, an accomplished pilot and Searcher’s partner in all things
- Lucy Liu as Callisto Mal, Avalonia’s fearless leader who spearheads the exploration into the strange world
- Helmed by director Don Hall and co-director/writer Qui Nguyen, and produced by Roy Conli, Strange World is in theaters now.