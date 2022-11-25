“Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Spider-Man” Holiday Merchandise Comes to Disneyland Resort

Ho ho Holiday Special! Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy are celebrating Christmas on Disney+ and the magic of the season has trickled over to Disney Resorts! Guests at Disney California Adventure can pick up some holiday themed gear and collectibles inspired by the team that’s saved the galaxy at least a couple of times.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

It’s a great day to be a Marvel fan, especially if you love new content as The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now streaming (check out our review) on Disney+!

is now streaming (check out our review) on Disney+! Speaking of the Guardians, our team is currently strolling around Disney California Adventure and they discovered a selection of Guardians and Spider-Man Holiday themed merch. While most of it isn’t *new,* there is a stylish Holiday Special pin that just debuted and will make a great addition to your collection.

Guests can also find a handful of the seasonal merchandise on shopDisney too, so they don’t have to make a trek out to Disneyland

Shirts for humans and one for pets wishes everyone “Seasons GROOTings” and reminds fans “Yule Be Merry” as you spread holiday cheer with those you meet. Oh and a Spider-Man tee

And finally cuddle up with a Baby Groot plush

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to you and yours!