Bring Home New “Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special” Funko Pop! Figures From Entertainment Earth

We’re all anxious for more news (maybe a trailer) about the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and right now it appears we will have to wait a bit longer. However, we can start shopping for new Funko Pop! figures from Entertainment Earth featuring the fan favorite characters in their finest winter garb.

What’s Happening:

As we get closer to the winter holidays Funko is giving fans of the galactic heroes, not one, but four new collectible figures from the upcoming Disney+

Star-Lord, Groot, Mantis and Drax have donned their christmassy clothing and accessories and are ready to celebrate the holiday. As we look forward to the show, these Pop! versions of the gang give us a first glimpse at the shenanigans that await!

Hats, presents, candy canes and yes, ugly sweaters are on full display in this assortment of Pop! figures and we can’t wait to see how everyone comes to acquire their festive look

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Funko Pop! collection is available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Funko Exclusive

We’re loving these new finds from Entertainment Earth, but did you know there’s also a Star-Lord with Groot Pop! coming exclusively to Funko. So what are you waiting for? Complete your collection today!

