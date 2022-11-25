Photos: Santa Claus Meet & Greet Opens at EPCOT’s Odyssey Pavilion

Santa Claus has come to town, or more specifically, EPCOT! New this year, guests can now meet Santa Claus in a beautiful new setting inside EPCOT’s Odyssey Pavilion.

To go along with this change, new Odyssey signage has been installed around the pavilion in the familiar new EPCOT style.

The windows are covered with a festive design for the season.

Along with the Santa meet & greet, you’ll also find the Holiday Hearth Desserts food kiosk for the International Festival of the Holidays.

For a look at the Holiday Hearth Desserts menu, check out the Foodie Guide to the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays.

The walls are decorated with adorable gingerbread designs.

The best has to be the gingerbread Spaceship Earth!

Here are the current times that guests can meet Santa.

Santa gets a large sleigh and backdrop in the center of the Odyssey seating area.

The walls within are decorated with paintings of snow covered trees, which also feature projections of falling snow.

Stay tuned to Laughing Place for more from the first day of the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays!

shopDisney 2022 Holiday Season coverage is presented by