Food Guide to EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays 2022

The EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays Presented by AdventHealth will be here before you know it, running November 25 through December 30. Disney Parks Blog shared some of the delicious options available this year.

What's Happening:

Mele Kalikimaka (Near Port of Entry)

Food Items:

Kālua Pork with Okinawa sweet potatoes and mango salad

Lomi Lomi Salmon with tomatoes, onions, salmon roe, yuzu-mayonnaise, and yuca chips (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly)

Haupia: Hawaiian coconut pudding with candied macadamia nuts and coconut

Beverages:

Kona Brewing Co. Big Wave Golden Ale

Florida Orange Groves Sparkling Pineapple Wine

Melon Breeze with Spiced Rum

Holiday Sweets & Treats (Near Port of Entry):

Beverages:

Hot Cocoa (Non-alcoholic)

Chocolate Peppermint Shake featuring Twinings Peppermint Cheer Tea (Non-alcoholic)

Breckenridge Brewery Christmas Ale

Playalinda Brewing Co. Coquito Beer

Brew Hub S’mores Porter

Hot Cocoa with assorted alcoholic cordials (Baileys Irish Cream, Frangelico Liqueur, or Fireball Cinnamon Whisky)

Chocolate Peppermint Shake featuring Twinings Peppermint Cheer Tea and Whipped Cream Vodka

Beer Flight

Nochebuena Cocina (Near Port of Entry) (New)

Food Items:

IMPOSSIBLE Chorizo Tamale with plant-based cotija cheese and spicy red Chile sauce (New) (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly) (Plant-based Item)

Pernil: Mojo Pork with tostones and ketchup-mayonnaise (New) (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly)

Alfajores: Vanilla shortbread cookie with dulce de leche and coconut (New) (Cookie Stroll)

Beverages:

81Bay Brewing Co. Horchata Beer

Chai Ginger Mule featuring Boyd & Blair Potato Vodka

Chestnuts & Good Cheer Holiday Kitchen (Near Test Track Presented by Chevrolet)

Food Items:

Cinnamon-glazed Almonds (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly)

Cinnamon-glazed Cashews (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly)

Cinnamon-glazed Pecans (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly)

Fire-roasted Chestnuts (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly)﻿

Beverages:

Hot Cocoa (Non-alcoholic)

T.G. Lee Eggnog (Non-alcoholic)

Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. Hazel Nutty-Cracker Sweet Stout

Hot Cocoa with Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, whipped cream, and candied nuts

T.G. Lee Eggnog with Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey

Firenog: T.G. Lee Eggnog with Fireball Cinnamon Whisky

Holiday Hearth Desserts (The Odyssey Pavilion)

Food Items:

Red Velvet Mini Bundt Cake with cream cheese icing

Salted Caramel Spaceship Earth

Snowball Cookies

Peppermint Bark (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly)

Mouse Crunch made with M&M’S chocolate candies

Maple Bûche de Noël: Maple mousse and cranberry rolled in gingerbread chiffon cake

Gingerbread Cookie (Cookie Stroll)

Beverages:

Hot Cocoa (non-alcoholic)

Cinnamon Apple Cider (non-alcoholic)

3 Daughters Brewing Winter Spiced Lager

BrewDog Hoppy Christmas IPA

Wicked Weed Brewing Milk & Cookies Imperial Milk Stout

Cocoa Candy Cane: Hot Cocoa with peppermint schnapps

Beer Flight

Refreshment Port (Near Canada)

Food Items:

Coquito Soft-serve Waffle Cone

Turkey Poutine: French Fries with turkey gravy, cranberry relish, and crispy onions

Beverages:

Boulevard Brewing Quirk Cranberry Apple Cinnamon Seltzer (New)

Pasek Cellars Cranberry Wine (New)

Pumpkin spice ginger cocktail with Boyd & Blair Potato Vodka

Coquito Soft-serve topped with Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum

Yukon Holiday Kitchen (Canada)

Food Items:

Select Dishes featuring Melissa’s Produce

Seared Scallops with parsnip silk, apple chutney, and hazelnut croquant

Beef Bourguignon with crushed potatoes

SNICKERS-Doodle Cookie made with SNICKERS bar pieces (Cookie Stroll)

Beverages:

Frozen Coffee (Non-alcoholic)

81Bay Brewing Co. Peanut Butter Banana Porter

Playalinda Brewing Co. Maple Cookie Blonde Ale

Collective Arts Coffee Maple Porter

Regional Icewine

Regional Red Wine

Frozen Coffee with Tap 357 Whisky

Beer Flight

L’Chaim! Holiday Kitchen (Between France and Morocco)

Food Items:

Pastrami on Rye with house-made pickles and deli mustard

Smoked Salmon Potato Latke (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly)

Potato Latkes (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly) (Plant-based Item)

Sufganiyot: Mini jelly-filled doughnuts

Black and White Cookie (Plant-based Item) (Cookie Stroll)

Beverages:

Brooklyn Brewery Winter IPA,

Frozen New York Whiskey Sour featuring Manifest Whiskey and Manischewitz Blackberry Wine (New)

Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina

Food Items:

Grilled Kebabs with carrot-chickpea salad and garlic aïoli Lamb Kefta (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly) Chermoula Chicken (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly)

Stone-baked Moroccan Bread with hummus, chermoula, and Zhoug dips

Beverages:

3 Daughters Brewing Cranberry Cider

Woodchuck Winter Chill Hard Cider

Ciderboys Mad Bark Hard Cider

Fig Cocktail with sparkling wine, fig vodka, and cranberry juice

Cider Flight

American Holiday Table

Food Items:

Select Dishes featuring Melissa’s Produce

Slow-roasted Turkey with BEN’S ORIGINAL Stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans, and cranberry sauce

Blackened Catfish with Hoppin’ John and comeback sauce (New) (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly)

Chocolate Crinkle Cookie (Cookie Stroll)

Beverages:

Gulf Stream Brewing Whiteout Sails Wit Beer

3 Daughters Brewing Eggnog White Porter

Playalinda Brewing Co. Peppermint Chocolate Stout

Beer Flight

Bavaria Holiday Kitchen (Germany)

Food Items:

Select Dishes featuring Melissa’s Produce

Pork Schnitzel with mushroom sauce, Spätzle, and braised red cabbage

Cheese Fondue in a Bread Bowl with steamed baby vegetables and marble potatoes

Linzer Cookie (Cookie Stroll)

Beverages:

Possmann Pure Hard Apple Cider

The Tank Brewing Co. Prost! Fest Bier

Ayinger Brewery Celebrator Doppelbock

Regional Riesling

Glühwein: House-made hot spiced wine

Beer Flight

Refreshment Outpost:

Food Items:

Peanut Stew with sweet potatoes, mustard greens, and roasted peanuts (New) (Plant-based Item) (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly)

DOLE Whip Raspberry

Beverages:

UFO Beer Company Triple Berry Teleporter

Stem Ciders Cocoa Caramel Hard Apple Cider

Boulevard Brewing Co. Unfiltered Wheat Beer

The Donut Box (Near Test Track presented by Chevrolet)

Food Items:

Croissant Donut with cinnamon-sugar

Holiday Yeast Donut with vanilla icing and red and white sprinkles (New)

Chocolate Peppermint Donut

Eggnog and Cream-filled Donut with cinnamon icing and crumbled gingersnap cookies

The Donut Box

Beverages:

Gingerbread Milkshake (Non-alcoholic)

Coppertail Brewing Co. Gingerbread Stout

Gingerbread Milkshake with whipped cream vodka

Connections Café

Food Item:

Holiday Sugar Cookie (Holiday Cookie Stroll)

Connections Eatery

Beverages:

Coquito Milk Shake (Non-alcoholic)

Holiday Sangria: Indaba Chenin Blanc, Laird’s Applejack Brandy, white cranberry juice, and boba pearls

Coquito Milk Shake with Bacardí Superior Rum

Sunshine Seasons

Food Item:

Jingle Sugar Cookie made with M&M’S chocolate candies (Holiday Cookie Stroll)

Le Marché de Noël Holiday Kitchen (France)

Food Items:

Napoleon de Saumon Fumé en Brioche: Smoked salmon napoleon with layers of smoked salmon, dill mousse, and crème fraîche mousse served in brioche

Rôti de Jambon Sauce Moutarde à l’ancienne, Pommes Dauphine: Roasted ham with mushrooms, pearl onions, bacon, mustard sauce, and puff potatoes (New)

Macaron en Sucette, Ganache à la Menthe Poivrée et aux Chocolats Valrhona: Macaron lollipop with peppermint and Valrhona chocolate ganache (New)

Beverages:

Frozen Hot Chocolate Martini: Grey Goose La Vanille Vodka, vodka, chocolate milk, and whipped cream

Côté Mas Syrah-Grenache (New)

Spiced Pumpkin Punch: Rhum Clement VSOP Vieux Agricole, spiced pumpkin purée, and oat milk (New)

Cranberry Mimosa: Pol Remy Sparkling Wine with orange juice and cranberry syrup

Les Halles Boulangerie-Patisserie (France)

Food Item:

Macaron Christmas Tree (New)

Tuscany Holiday Kitchen (Italy)

Food Items:

Tortellini in Brodo: Five-cheese tortellini with house-made aromatic winter truffle broth and chives (New)

Salmone alla Siciliana: Cured salmon tartare, Sicilian blood orange, pistachios, and basil (New)

Panettone: Panettone bread pudding and vanilla cream (New)

Beverages:

Prosecco

Moscato

Banfi Rosa Regale

Italian Sangria Red or White

Italian Margarita with tequila and limoncello

Peroni Pilsner

Shanghai Holiday Kitchen (China)

Food Items:

Chicken Skewer with creamy peanut sauce

Beef and Noodle Soup Bowl with slow-braised beef shank, green onion, and house-made chili oil (New)

Vegetable Spring Rolls with citrus sauce (New)

Beverages:

Panda Bubble Tea: Classic milk tea with black and white boba pearls (non-alcoholic)

Lucky Foo Pale Ale

Kung Fu Master with Tito’s Vodka, Triple Sec, mango, orange juice, and soda water

Marco Boba with amaretto, iced coffee, whole milk, and boba pearls

The Lucky Mo with SKYY Infusions Vodka, peach schnapps, piña colada mix, orange juice, and soda water

Shi Wasu Holiday Kitchen (Japan)

Food Items:

Sushi Tree: Sushi Roll with krab meat and cream cheese topped with tempura, Ikura salmon roe, and spicy mayonnaise

New Year Celebration Soba: Buckwheat soba noodles in a hot dashi soup with yuzu, shrimp tempura, kamaboko fish cake, and chopped green onion

Mochi Cake: Gooey rice cake made with rice flour and served with Hojicha cream, strawberry, tangerine, and sweet red beans

Beverages:

Ichigo Milk Boba: Cranberry and yuzu cream drink featuring Japanese Calpico Soft Drink and popping strawberry boba pearls (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Japanese Christmas Punch: Shōchū, Plum wine, cranberry, and lemon (New)

Ozeki Sake Platinum: Junmai Daiginjo

Brew Hub Strawberry Lager (New)

Las Posadas Holiday Kitchen (Mexico)

Food Items:

Giant Tostada de Barbacoa: Braised barbacoa beef on a giant tostada with chipotle black bean purée, salsa verde, queso cotija, crema Mexicana, and pickled onion (New) (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly)

Cochinita Pibil Tamal: Cochinita pibil in corn masa topped with Pipián sauce, queso cotija, and crema Mexicana (New) (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly)

Dulce de Leche Churros sprinkled with cinnamon-sugar

Beverages:

Pomegranate Margarita: Ilegal Mezcal Joven, black currant liqueur, pomegranate, and ginger juice with a hibiscus salt rim (New)

Horchata Margarita: Centinela Blanco Tequila, Abasolo Corn Whisky, Agua de Horchata, and a hint of cinnamon-infused mezcal

Holiday Cerveza: Cielito Lindo Artisanal Mexican Beer blended for the holiday season (New)

Funnel Cake ( The American Adventure )

Mini Funnel Cake topped with Peppermint Ice Cream, Chocolate Whipped Cream, and Crushed Peppermint (New)

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company

Horchata Cold Brew: A holly jolly blend of Joffrey’s Shakin’ Jamaican Cold Brew and horchata topped with whipped cream and cinnamon (New) (Non-alcoholic) (Spirited version available featuring Bacardí Coquito Coconut Cream Liqueur)

Available at Select Marketplaces

Chip ‘n’ Dale Spork (New)