Food Guide to EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays 2022

The EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays Presented by AdventHealth will be here before you know it, running November 25 through December 30. Disney Parks Blog shared some of the delicious options available this year.
What's Happening:
Mele Kalikimaka (Near Port of Entry)
Food Items:
- Kālua Pork with Okinawa sweet potatoes and mango salad
- Lomi Lomi Salmon with tomatoes, onions, salmon roe, yuzu-mayonnaise, and yuca chips (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly)
- Haupia: Hawaiian coconut pudding with candied macadamia nuts and coconut
Beverages:
- Kona Brewing Co. Big Wave Golden Ale
- Florida Orange Groves Sparkling Pineapple Wine
- Melon Breeze with Spiced Rum
Holiday Sweets & Treats (Near Port of Entry):
Beverages:
- Hot Cocoa (Non-alcoholic)
- Chocolate Peppermint Shake featuring Twinings Peppermint Cheer Tea (Non-alcoholic)
- Breckenridge Brewery Christmas Ale
- Playalinda Brewing Co. Coquito Beer
- Brew Hub S’mores Porter
- Hot Cocoa with assorted alcoholic cordials (Baileys Irish Cream, Frangelico Liqueur, or Fireball Cinnamon Whisky)
- Chocolate Peppermint Shake featuring Twinings Peppermint Cheer Tea and Whipped Cream Vodka
- Beer Flight
Nochebuena Cocina (Near Port of Entry) (New)
Food Items:
- IMPOSSIBLE Chorizo Tamale with plant-based cotija cheese and spicy red Chile sauce (New) (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly) (Plant-based Item)
- Pernil: Mojo Pork with tostones and ketchup-mayonnaise (New) (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly)
- Alfajores: Vanilla shortbread cookie with dulce de leche and coconut (New) (Cookie Stroll)
Beverages:
- 81Bay Brewing Co. Horchata Beer
- Chai Ginger Mule featuring Boyd & Blair Potato Vodka
Chestnuts & Good Cheer Holiday Kitchen (Near Test Track Presented by Chevrolet)
Food Items:
- Cinnamon-glazed Almonds (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly)
- Cinnamon-glazed Cashews (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly)
- Cinnamon-glazed Pecans (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly)
- Fire-roasted Chestnuts (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly)
Beverages:
- Hot Cocoa (Non-alcoholic)
- T.G. Lee Eggnog (Non-alcoholic)
- Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. Hazel Nutty-Cracker Sweet Stout
- Hot Cocoa with Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, whipped cream, and candied nuts
- T.G. Lee Eggnog with Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey
- Firenog: T.G. Lee Eggnog with Fireball Cinnamon Whisky
Holiday Hearth Desserts (The Odyssey Pavilion)
Food Items:
- Red Velvet Mini Bundt Cake with cream cheese icing
- Salted Caramel Spaceship Earth Cookie
- Snowball Cookies
- Peppermint Bark (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly)
- Mouse Crunch made with M&M’S chocolate candies
- Maple Bûche de Noël: Maple mousse and cranberry rolled in gingerbread chiffon cake
- Gingerbread Cookie (Cookie Stroll)
Beverages:
- Hot Cocoa (non-alcoholic)
- Cinnamon Apple Cider (non-alcoholic)
- 3 Daughters Brewing Winter Spiced Lager
- BrewDog Hoppy Christmas IPA
- Wicked Weed Brewing Milk & Cookies Imperial Milk Stout
- Cocoa Candy Cane: Hot Cocoa with peppermint schnapps
- Beer Flight
Refreshment Port (Near Canada)
Food Items:
- Coquito Soft-serve Waffle Cone
- Turkey Poutine: French Fries with turkey gravy, cranberry relish, and crispy onions
Beverages:
- Boulevard Brewing Quirk Cranberry Apple Cinnamon Seltzer (New)
- Pasek Cellars Cranberry Wine (New)
- Pumpkin spice ginger cocktail with Boyd & Blair Potato Vodka
- Coquito Soft-serve topped with Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum
Yukon Holiday Kitchen (Canada)
Food Items:
Select Dishes featuring Melissa’s Produce
- Seared Scallops with parsnip silk, apple chutney, and hazelnut croquant
- Beef Bourguignon with crushed potatoes
- SNICKERS-Doodle Cookie made with SNICKERS bar pieces (Cookie Stroll)
Beverages:
- Frozen Coffee (Non-alcoholic)
- 81Bay Brewing Co. Peanut Butter Banana Porter
- Playalinda Brewing Co. Maple Cookie Blonde Ale
- Collective Arts Coffee Maple Porter
- Regional Icewine
- Regional Red Wine
- Frozen Coffee with Tap 357 Whisky
- Beer Flight
L’Chaim! Holiday Kitchen (Between France and Morocco)
Food Items:
- Pastrami on Rye with house-made pickles and deli mustard
- Smoked Salmon Potato Latke (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly)
- Potato Latkes (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly) (Plant-based Item)
- Sufganiyot: Mini jelly-filled doughnuts
- Black and White Cookie (Plant-based Item) (Cookie Stroll)
Beverages:
- Brooklyn Brewery Winter IPA,
- Frozen New York Whiskey Sour featuring Manifest Whiskey and Manischewitz Blackberry Wine (New)
Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina
Food Items:
- Grilled Kebabs with carrot-chickpea salad and garlic aïoli
- Lamb Kefta (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly)
- Chermoula Chicken (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly)
- Stone-baked Moroccan Bread with hummus, chermoula, and Zhoug dips
Beverages:
- 3 Daughters Brewing Cranberry Cider
- Woodchuck Winter Chill Hard Cider
- Ciderboys Mad Bark Hard Cider
- Fig Cocktail with sparkling wine, fig vodka, and cranberry juice
- Cider Flight
American Holiday Table
Food Items:
Select Dishes featuring Melissa’s Produce
- Slow-roasted Turkey with BEN’S ORIGINAL Stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans, and cranberry sauce
- Blackened Catfish with Hoppin’ John and comeback sauce (New) (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly)
- Chocolate Crinkle Cookie (Cookie Stroll)
Beverages:
- Gulf Stream Brewing Whiteout Sails Wit Beer
- 3 Daughters Brewing Eggnog White Porter
- Playalinda Brewing Co. Peppermint Chocolate Stout
- Beer Flight
Bavaria Holiday Kitchen (Germany)
Food Items:
Select Dishes featuring Melissa’s Produce
- Pork Schnitzel with mushroom sauce, Spätzle, and braised red cabbage
- Cheese Fondue in a Bread Bowl with steamed baby vegetables and marble potatoes
- Linzer Cookie (Cookie Stroll)
Beverages:
- Possmann Pure Hard Apple Cider
- The Tank Brewing Co. Prost! Fest Bier
- Ayinger Brewery Celebrator Doppelbock
- Regional Riesling
- Glühwein: House-made hot spiced wine
- Beer Flight
Refreshment Outpost:
Food Items:
- Peanut Stew with sweet potatoes, mustard greens, and roasted peanuts (New) (Plant-based Item) (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly)
- DOLE Whip Raspberry
Beverages:
- UFO Beer Company Triple Berry Teleporter
- Stem Ciders Cocoa Caramel Hard Apple Cider
- Boulevard Brewing Co. Unfiltered Wheat Beer
The Donut Box (Near Test Track presented by Chevrolet)
Food Items:
- Croissant Donut with cinnamon-sugar
- Holiday Yeast Donut with vanilla icing and red and white sprinkles (New)
- Chocolate Peppermint Donut
- Eggnog and Cream-filled Donut with cinnamon icing and crumbled gingersnap cookies
- The Donut Box
Beverages:
- Gingerbread Milkshake (Non-alcoholic)
- Coppertail Brewing Co. Gingerbread Stout
- Gingerbread Milkshake with whipped cream vodka
Connections Café
Food Item:
- Holiday Sugar Cookie (Holiday Cookie Stroll)
Connections Eatery
Beverages:
- Coquito Milk Shake (Non-alcoholic)
- Holiday Sangria: Indaba Chenin Blanc, Laird’s Applejack Brandy, white cranberry juice, and boba pearls
- Coquito Milk Shake with Bacardí Superior Rum
Sunshine Seasons
Food Item:
- Jingle Sugar Cookie made with M&M’S chocolate candies (Holiday Cookie Stroll)
Le Marché de Noël Holiday Kitchen (France)
Food Items:
- Napoleon de Saumon Fumé en Brioche: Smoked salmon napoleon with layers of smoked salmon, dill mousse, and crème fraîche mousse served in brioche
- Rôti de Jambon Sauce Moutarde à l’ancienne, Pommes Dauphine: Roasted ham with mushrooms, pearl onions, bacon, mustard sauce, and puff potatoes (New)
- Macaron en Sucette, Ganache à la Menthe Poivrée et aux Chocolats Valrhona: Macaron lollipop with peppermint and Valrhona chocolate ganache (New)
Beverages:
- Frozen Hot Chocolate Martini: Grey Goose La Vanille Vodka, vodka, chocolate milk, and whipped cream
- Côté Mas Syrah-Grenache (New)
- Spiced Pumpkin Punch: Rhum Clement VSOP Vieux Agricole, spiced pumpkin purée, and oat milk (New)
- Cranberry Mimosa: Pol Remy Sparkling Wine with orange juice and cranberry syrup
Les Halles Boulangerie-Patisserie (France)
Food Item:
- Macaron Christmas Tree (New)
Tuscany Holiday Kitchen (Italy)
Food Items:
- Tortellini in Brodo: Five-cheese tortellini with house-made aromatic winter truffle broth and chives (New)
- Salmone alla Siciliana: Cured salmon tartare, Sicilian blood orange, pistachios, and basil (New)
- Panettone: Panettone bread pudding and vanilla cream (New)
Beverages:
- Prosecco
- Moscato
- Banfi Rosa Regale
- Italian Sangria Red or White
- Italian Margarita with tequila and limoncello
- Peroni Pilsner
Shanghai Holiday Kitchen (China)
Food Items:
- Chicken Skewer with creamy peanut sauce
- Beef and Noodle Soup Bowl with slow-braised beef shank, green onion, and house-made chili oil (New)
- Vegetable Spring Rolls with citrus sauce (New)
Beverages:
- Panda Bubble Tea: Classic milk tea with black and white boba pearls (non-alcoholic)
- Lucky Foo Pale Ale
- Kung Fu Master with Tito’s Vodka, Triple Sec, mango, orange juice, and soda water
- Marco Boba with amaretto, iced coffee, whole milk, and boba pearls
- The Lucky Mo with SKYY Infusions Vodka, peach schnapps, piña colada mix, orange juice, and soda water
Shi Wasu Holiday Kitchen (Japan)
Food Items:
- Sushi Tree: Sushi Roll with krab meat and cream cheese topped with tempura, Ikura salmon roe, and spicy mayonnaise
- New Year Celebration Soba: Buckwheat soba noodles in a hot dashi soup with yuzu, shrimp tempura, kamaboko fish cake, and chopped green onion
- Mochi Cake: Gooey rice cake made with rice flour and served with Hojicha cream, strawberry, tangerine, and sweet red beans
Beverages:
- Ichigo Milk Boba: Cranberry and yuzu cream drink featuring Japanese Calpico Soft Drink and popping strawberry boba pearls (Non-alcoholic) (New)
- Japanese Christmas Punch: Shōchū, Plum wine, cranberry, and lemon (New)
- Ozeki Sake Platinum: Junmai Daiginjo
- Brew Hub Strawberry Lager (New)
Las Posadas Holiday Kitchen (Mexico)
Food Items:
- Giant Tostada de Barbacoa: Braised barbacoa beef on a giant tostada with chipotle black bean purée, salsa verde, queso cotija, crema Mexicana, and pickled onion (New) (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly)
- Cochinita Pibil Tamal: Cochinita pibil in corn masa topped with Pipián sauce, queso cotija, and crema Mexicana (New) (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly)
- Dulce de Leche Churros sprinkled with cinnamon-sugar
Beverages:
- Pomegranate Margarita: Ilegal Mezcal Joven, black currant liqueur, pomegranate, and ginger juice with a hibiscus salt rim (New)
- Horchata Margarita: Centinela Blanco Tequila, Abasolo Corn Whisky, Agua de Horchata, and a hint of cinnamon-infused mezcal
- Holiday Cerveza: Cielito Lindo Artisanal Mexican Beer blended for the holiday season (New)
Funnel Cake (The American Adventure)
- Mini Funnel Cake topped with Peppermint Ice Cream, Chocolate Whipped Cream, and Crushed Peppermint (New)
Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company
- Horchata Cold Brew: A holly jolly blend of Joffrey’s Shakin’ Jamaican Cold Brew and horchata topped with whipped cream and cinnamon (New) (Non-alcoholic) (Spirited version available featuring Bacardí Coquito Coconut Cream Liqueur)
Available at Select Marketplaces
- Chip ‘n’ Dale Spork (New)