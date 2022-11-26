Photos: “Strange World” Photo-Op Comes to Tomorrowland at Disneyland

Disney’s newest animated feature, Strange World, is now in theaters, and in promotion, a new photo-op for the film has popped up in Tomorrowland at Disneyland.

What’s Happening:

  • This new photo-op featuring the main cast and magical locale of Strange World can be found in Tomorrowland, near Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters.
  • More specifically, this is the area that was once home to Star Tours and Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters FastPass distribution.
  • Featured in three dimensions at the forefront of the photo-op is the mischievous blob affectionately known as Splat.

  • A slew of other Strange World related experiences can be found across the Disney Parks, as detailed here.

About Strange World:

  • Strange World introduces a legendary family of explorers, the Clades, as they attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous land alongside a motley crew and a slew of ravenous creatures.
  • The voice cast includes:
    • Jake Gyllenhaal as Searcher Clade, a family man who finds himself out of his element on an unpredictable mission
    • Dennis Quaid as Searcher’s larger-than-life explorer father, Jaeger
    • Jaboukie Young-White as Searcher’s 16-year-old son, Ethan, who longs for adventure
    • Gabrielle Union as Meridian Clade, an accomplished pilot and Searcher’s partner in all things
    • Lucy Liu as Callisto Mal, Avalonia’s fearless leader who spearheads the exploration into the strange world
  • Helmed by director Don Hall and co-director/writer Qui Nguyen, and produced by Roy Conli, Strange World is in theaters now.
