Photos: “Strange World” Photo-Op Comes to Tomorrowland at Disneyland

Disney’s newest animated feature, Strange World, is now in theaters, and in promotion, a new photo-op for the film has popped up in Tomorrowland at Disneyland.

What’s Happening:

This new photo-op featuring the main cast and magical locale of Strange World can be found in Tomorrowland, near Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters

More specifically, this is the area that was once home to Star Tours and Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters FastPass distribution.

Featured in three dimensions at the forefront of the photo-op is the mischievous blob affectionately known as Splat.

About Strange World:

Strange World introduces a legendary family of explorers, the Clades, as they attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous land alongside a motley crew and a slew of ravenous creatures.

The voice cast includes: Jake Gyllenhaal as Searcher Clade, a family man who finds himself out of his element on an unpredictable mission Dennis Quaid as Searcher's larger-than-life explorer father, Jaeger Jaboukie Young-White as Searcher's 16-year-old son, Ethan, who longs for adventure Gabrielle Union as Meridian Clade, an accomplished pilot and Searcher's partner in all things Lucy Liu as Callisto Mal, Avalonia's fearless leader who spearheads the exploration into the strange world

Helmed by director Don Hall and co-director/writer Qui Nguyen, and produced by Roy Conli, Strange World is in theaters now.