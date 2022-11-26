Video: Learn to Draw Legend from “Strange World” at the Animation Academy

Disney California Adventure guests can now learn how to draw two new, sure-to-be fan favorite characters from Disney's Strange World at the Animation Academy.

What’s Happening:

At Disney California Adventure, guests can now learn to draw your soon-to-be favorite blue, mischievous character, Splat, and trusty three-legged dog, Legend.

Led by Disney animators, this class at the Animation Academy will teach you how to draw either of these two unique characters from the all-new film Strange World .

. No reservations needed, just check the schedule to learn to draw Strange World and other characters at the Disney Animation Building where you can join in the fun when space is available, from now until January 8th, 2023.

​

Watch our new video of an Animation Academy artist showing off how to draw Legend:

Guests heading across the Esplanade to Disneyland Park can pose with a Strange World photo-op

About Strange World:

Strange World introduces a legendary family of explorers, the Clades, as they attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous land alongside a motley crew and a slew of ravenous creatures.

The voice cast includes: Jake Gyllenhaal as Searcher Clade, a family man who finds himself out of his element on an unpredictable mission Dennis Quaid as Searcher's larger-than-life explorer father, Jaeger Jaboukie Young-White as Searcher's 16-year-old son, Ethan, who longs for adventure Gabrielle Union as Meridian Clade, an accomplished pilot and Searcher's partner in all things Lucy Liu as Callisto Mal, Avalonia's fearless leader who spearheads the exploration into the strange world

Helmed by director Don Hall and co-director/writer Qui Nguyen, and produced by Roy Conli, Strange World is in theaters now.