New Menu Offerings Now Available at Space 220 in EPCOT

EPCOT’s out-of-this-world dining experience, Space 220, has just added some stellar new dishes and cocktails to its menu, awaiting guests among the stars.

The new offerings include:

Imagination – Bacardi Light Rum, Malibu Rum, Blood Orange, Pineapple, Passion Fruit, Pop Rock Rim

Rocket Flame Seared Tuna – Fennel Spice-Rubbed Tuna Loin, Eggplant Caponata, Arugula, Aged Balsamic (gluten free & dairy free)

Roasted Beet Salad – Petite Rosette Lettuce, Herb Pesto, Hazelnuts, Caramelized Goat Cheese (gluten free)

Neptuna Nicoise – Diced Yellow Fin Tuna, Haricot Verts, Cherry Tomatoes, Potatoes, Olives, Balsamic Reduction (gluten free)

Coconut Curry Lobster Bisque – Butter-Poached Lobster, Snow Peas, Pearl Onions, Baby Carrots, Cherry Tomatoes (gluten free & dairy free)

Scallop Ravioli – Diver Scallops, Thyme, Chardonnay Sauce, Black Truffle Pearls

Stuffed Jumbo Shell – Crushed Chickpeas, Edamame, Saffron Tomato Ragout, Eastern Spice, Basil Pesto (vegan & dairy free)

Peanut Caramel Comet – Vanilla Tart, Candied Peanuts, Caramel Popcorn, White Chocolate Cream

Pistachio and Citrus – Pistachio Mousse, Charcoal Olive Oil, Blood Orange Sorbet and Sauce

In addition to brand new items, some favorite dishes and cocktails have been given upgrades, with new flavors and ingredients:

Orion Old Fashion – Four Roses Bourbon, Grand Marnier, Chocolate Bitters

Espresso Martini – Tito's Handmade Vodka, Frangelico, Kahlua, Spiced Brown Sugar Syrup, Cold Brewed Espresso, Bourbon Cream, Dark Chocolate Shavings

Big Tang – Espolon Reposado, Cointreau, Tang Infused Agave Nectar, Astronaut Ice Cream

Space Greens – Bibb and Red Leaf Lettuce, Honey Crisp Apples, Radish, Cornbread Croutons, Bacon Bites, Warm Bacon Vinaigrette

Roasted Chicken Breast – Maple-Glazed Parsnips & Carrots, Potato Gratin, Black Truffle Jus (gluten free)

Galactic Miso Salmon – Miso Glazed Salmon, Glazed Rainbow Carrots, Edamame, Celeriac Puree (gluten free)

Slow Rotation Short Ribs – Braised Short Rib, Cheddar Grits, Bacon, Rainbow Carrots, Brussels Sprouts (gluten free)

Truffled Herb Parmesan Potato Wedges