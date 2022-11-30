Disney Movie Insiders will launch their annual holiday Merry & Bright Delights campaign with a huge sweepstakes.
What's Happening:
- Disney Movie Insiders will launch their annual holiday Merry & Bright Delights campaign with one of their biggest sweepstakes to date. Disney Movie Insiders members can enter the Disney Movie Insiders Magical Celebration Sweepstakes for a chance to win one (1) amazing Grand Prize of a 4-night/5-day vacation for 4 to Walt Disney World Resort.
- Plus, 50 lucky winners will each receive a $50 Disney Gift card to use at shopDisney.com.
- Along with this sweepstakes, Disney Movie Insiders will drop new rewards and festive surprises for members every weekday in December.
- It’s free to join Disney Movie Insiders and members can get rewarded for their eligible movie tickets, Blu-ray discs and Disney+ subscription.
- This season, Insiders can treat themselves to special items, such as holiday ornament pins, seasonal Funko Pops and more throughout the holidays.
- The Merry & Bright Delights starts now and will run through December 31, 2022.
- For all the information and details of the campaign visit https://www.disneymovieinsiders.com/merry-bright-delights-2022