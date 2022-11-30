Hulu to Release Dark Comedy Film “The Drop” on January 13th, 2023

According to Deadline, the R-Rated dark comedy The Drop, starring Anna Konkle (PEN15) and Jermaine Fowler (Coming 2 America), is set to be released on January 13th, exclusively on Hulu.

What’s Happening:

Directed by Sarah Adina Smith ( Birds of Paradise ), The Drop follows Lex (Konkle) and Mani (Fowler), a happily married young couple, running their dream artisanal bakery in Los Angeles and excited about starting a family together. A trip to a tropical island resort for a friend’s destination wedding, coinciding with Lex’s ovulation cycle, feels like the perfect opportunity to conceive. But good vibes and high hopes are cut short when, shortly after their arrival to paradise, Lex accidentally drops her friend’s (Aparna Nancherla) baby in front of all their friends. Paradise becomes purgatory for our couple as recriminations, passive-aggression and old wounds begin to permeate the island reunion and throw Mani and Lex’s future into deep uncertainty.

), follows Lex (Konkle) and Mani (Fowler), a happily married young couple, running their dream artisanal bakery in Los Angeles and excited about starting a family together. A trip to a tropical island resort for a friend’s destination wedding, coinciding with Lex’s ovulation cycle, feels like the perfect opportunity to conceive. But good vibes and high hopes are cut short when, shortly after their arrival to paradise, Lex accidentally drops her friend’s (Aparna Nancherla) baby in front of all their friends. Paradise becomes purgatory for our couple as recriminations, passive-aggression and old wounds begin to permeate the island reunion and throw Mani and Lex’s future into deep uncertainty. The cast of The Drop also includes: Jillian Bell ( 22 Jump Street ) Utkarsh Ambudkar ( Brittany Runs a Marathon ) Elisha Henig ( The Sinner ) Jennifer Lafleur ( Nope ) Joshua Leonard ( The Blair Witch Project ) Robin Thede ( A Black Lady Sketch Show ).

also includes: Smith and Leonard co-wrote the script and produced the film alongside Jonako Donley, Mel Eslyn, Shuli Harel, Tim Headington and Lia Buman. Mark and Jay Duplass serve as executive producers.