University of North Carolina wide receiver Tylee Craft has been named the recipient of the 2022 Disney Spirit Award just eight months after nearly losing his life to lung cancer.

Craft, 20, is now working to resume his playing career while also supporting other people going through similar medical struggles.

According to his family, doctors said he was just weeks away from dying when they realized he was sick and took him to the hospital.

Doctors at UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center immediately started Craft on an aggressive regimen of chemotherapy and immunotherapy.

The UNC community quickly rallied around Craft. Teammates frequently visited him in the hospital, and, on April 9, the Tar Heels dedicated their annual spring football game to Craft, renaming the event the #TyleeStrong Spring Game.

With the support of his family, his UNC teammates and coaches and his medical team, Craft has seen positive progress in his condition.

His cancer has been in retreat since May 3 and now he visits cancer patients at UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center every Friday before home games. He is also serving as an ambassador for the White Ribbon Project which raises awareness for lung cancer and provides support for those fighting the disease.

It is these actions, combined with his courage and perseverance, that made Craft the right choice to receive this year’s Disney Spirit Award.

Kelley will present Craft with the Disney Spirit Award during the Home Depot College Football Awards December 8, 2022.

The award is given annually to an inspirational figure on or off the field, including players, coaches, fans, and cheerleaders.

Craft’s indomitable spirit and willingness to help others fight cancer helped him stand out in a season with several other strong nominees.

Craft is the 27th recipient of the Disney Spirit Award and the first from the University of North Carolina.

The list of past honorees includes inspirational college football figures such as former Boston College star Mark Herzlich, another cancer survivor who won the award in 2009 and helped tell Craft’s story in a feature story for ESPN

