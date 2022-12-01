Disney Cast Members Rally for Better Pay While Union Works on New Contract

The labor union, which represents thousands of Walt Disney World workers, rallied on Wednesday afternoon as they negotiated with the company to try to get higher wages according to Click Orlando.

They are trying to negotiate a minimum wage of $20 per hour by 2025.

This took place with the Service Trades Council Union along U.S. 192 at Maingate Lane in Kissimmee.

The union represents nearly 42,000 cast members and is in negotiations this week with the Walt Disney Company.

The current contract expired on October 1, and the union says there are concerns about wage increases, health care costs, child bonding leave, retirement, and more.

The annual report filed with the SEC said that the Walt Disney Company planned to spend $6.7 billion in the 2023 fiscal year on capital expenditures for its Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution and Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products divisions.

That is an increase from the 2022 fiscal year, when Disney planned to spend $6.1 billion but only spent $4.9 billion.

Disney said that capital expenditure money in the theme park division is mostly used for park expansions like new attractions, cruise ships, etc.

