Na’vi Statues Appear at Tokyo DisneySea’s Lost River Delta

Statues of the Na'vi have appeared at Tokyo DisneySea in promotion of the long-awaited film Avatar: The Way of Water.

What’s Happening:

Located in the Lost River Delta section of Tokyo DisneySea, guests can now pose with life-size statues of Jake and Neytiri, two characters from the movie.

This is part of a wider push in the park to promote the upcoming sequel, which also includes a variety of food and beverage options

No end date has been given for the Avatar offerings at this time.

About Avatar: The Way of Water

, the cinematic experience reaches new heights as director James Cameron transports audiences back to the magnificent world of Pandora in a spectacular and stirring action-packed adventure. Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.

begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. This film is directed by James Cameron, produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the Lightstorm Entertainment Production, and stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang and Kate Winslet.

Avatar: The Way of Water opens in theaters on December 16th.