Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC's nationally syndicated, long running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Ryan for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

Live with Kelly and Ryan is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Ryan Guests for the Week of December 5th-9th:

Monday, December 5 Claire Foy ( Women Talking ) Gabourey Sidibe ( All I Didn’t Want for Christmas )

Tuesday, December 6 – Guest Co-Host: Josh Groban Sebastian Maniscalco Janelle James ( Abbot Elementary )

Wednesday, November 7 Emma Thompson ( Matilda the Musical ) Zoey Deutch ( Something from Tiffany’s )

Thursday, December 8 Catherine Zeta-Jones ( National Treasure: Edge Of History ) Matthew Macfadyen ( Stonehouse )

Friday, December 9 H.E.R. ( Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration ) Sadie Sink Chris Byrne aka “The Toy Guy” (This year’s hottest holiday toys)



Live with Kelly and Ryan is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.