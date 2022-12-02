Melia Orlando Celebration Hotel Announces Holiday Festivities And Menus

Melia Orlando Celebration Hotel, located near the town of Celebration in Florida near the Walt Disney World Resort, has revealed their lineup of holiday festivities for the month of December.

What’s Happening:

Melia Orlando Celebration Hotel, near Walt Disney World Resort in Central Florida, is set to celebrate the holidays in fashion with special holiday menus at their new restaurant, as well as other activities throughout the resort.

Their brand new restaurant, The Wilson, is set to feature special Christmas and New Years Menus. With the special menus, guests will pay a fixed price for a first, a main, and a dessert. A kids option is also available, with more basic and limited options, like Chicken Fingers, a Cheeseburger, or Mac & Cheese.

The Christmas Menu features: First Lobster Bisque Winter Salad Baked Brie Main Beef Tenderloin Squash Ravioli Grilled Pork Chop Pan Seared Branzino Dessert Red Wine Poached Pear Wild Berry Tarte

New Years Menu: First Jumbo Crab Cake Scallop Crudo Artichoke 3 Cheese Dip Main Delmonico Squash Radiatori Chinese 5 Spice Roasted Duck Breast Seared Salmon Dessert Pot du Creme Eclairs

Activities found throughout the resort include: LIVE Music every Wednesday night at the Wilson Restaurant December 3rd – Christmas Tree Lighting at 7:00 PM December 3rd – Story Time with Santa at 4:00 and 6:30 PM Movie Night on December Sundays, with showings of The Santa Clause, Home Alone, ELF, and How The Grinch Stole Christmas December 25th – Breakfast with Santa 7AM-10AM December 31st – NYE 2022 with DJs, Ice Sculptures, Igloo Inflatable, Snow Show, Laser Show, 360 Photobooth, Countdown, and more!

