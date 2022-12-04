Walt Disney World’s Magnolia Golf Course To Partially Reopen Later This Month With More Character

Walt Disney World Resort is putting a bit more “Disney’’ into the Disney golf experience at their Magnolia Golf Course near Magic Kingdom, and it will be noticeable when the course partially reopens later this month.

What’s Happening:

When the Magnolia course partially reopens on Dec. 12th (14 holes will be open while the redesign work continues on the remaining four), there will be several new Disney touches around the course, which is managed by Arnold Palmer Golf Management.

In celebration of the course’s 50-year history and the decades to come, each hole will have a new Disney-themed name borrowed from a classic Disney film along with an inspiring quote from Walt Disney or Arnold Palmer.

For instance, the first hole on the course, “Seize Your Moment,” is inspired by the Pixar Animation Studios film, Coco and is paired with the Arnold Palmer quote, “Putting is like wisdom – partly a natural gift and partly the accumulation of experience.”

Hole No. 8 will be “Adventure Is Out There,” which references Pixar Animation Studios’ Up. The signage quotes Walt Disney, “I have been up against tough competition all my life. I wouldn’t know how to get along without it.”