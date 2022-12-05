Celebrate the Holiday Season with Disney+ in the Disney Parks

The holiday season is here and Disney fans can celebrate both in the Disney Parks and at home with Disney+. But they can also celebrate with some special Disney+-themed activities in the Disney Parks, according to the Disney Parks Blog.
- Guests can enjoy some tasty treats inspired by the latest Disney+ original series The Santa Clauses, as part of the Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure park. These treats include Mrs. Claus’ Hot Cocoa Macaron and Santa’s Milk & Cookies Hot Cocoa.
- Guests can also get a photos with a decorative piece, also inspired by The Santa Clauses, in the Downtown Disney District, near Splitsville Luxury Lanes and Tortilla Jo’s.
- In Avengers Campus, guests can watch Star-Lord dance off near Guardians of the Galaxy Mission: BREAKOUT! with a holiday twist, including some familiar festive tunes from The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, streaming now on Disney+.
Walt Disney World Resort
- The Santa Clauses can also be found at Disney Springs, as a holiday elf DJ will stroll around in a magical sleigh inspired by the series.
- Tim Allen’s iconic Santa suit is also on display at Disney’s Days of Christmas at Disney Springs.
- And for some holiday treats, Amorette’s Patisserie has the Santa Clause Petit Cake, consisting of chocolate chip cookie cake with vanilla mousse and chocolate chiffon cake.
- And of course, as part of the Disney Springs Christmas Tree Stroll, guests can find the Disney+ tree.
- And to cap off a perfect holiday celebration, each night in Town Center, a magical snowfall appears at Encanto’s, Stephanie Beatriz, the voice of Mirabel, wishes you a “fantastical and magical” Season Streamings, from her familia to yours.
- Over at EPCOT, guests who complete the cookie stroll will receive their very own collectible pin inspired by The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
2022 Holiday Season coverage is presented by shopDisney