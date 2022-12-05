Celebrate the Holiday Season with Disney+ in the Disney Parks

The holiday season is here and Disney fans can celebrate both in the Disney Parks and at home with Disney+. But they can also celebrate with some special Disney+-themed activities in the Disney Parks, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

Disneyland Resort

Guests can enjoy some tasty treats inspired by the latest Disney+ original series The Santa Clauses, as part of the Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure

Guests can also get a photos with a decorative piece, also inspired by The Santa Clauses, in the Downtown Disney

Walt Disney World Resort

The Santa Clauses can also be found at Disney Springs

Tim Allen’s iconic Santa suit is also on display at Disney’s Days of Christmas at Disney Springs.

And for some holiday treats, Amorette’s Patisserie has the Santa Clause Petit Cake, consisting of chocolate chip cookie cake with vanilla mousse and chocolate chiffon cake.

And of course, as part of the Disney Springs Christmas Tree Stroll, guests can find the Disney+ tree.

And to cap off a perfect holiday celebration, each night in Town Center, a magical snowfall Encanto ’s , Stephanie Beatriz, the voice of Mirabel, wishes you a “fantastical and magical” Season Streamings, from her familia to yours.

, Stephanie Beatriz, the voice of Mirabel, wishes you a “fantastical and magical” Season Streamings, from her familia to yours. Over at EPCOT The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

