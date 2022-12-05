Photos – The Edison Gets Into the Holiday Spirit With Some Festive Beverages

The holiday season is in full swing at Walt Disney World and Disney Springs is the place to go for festive food and beverage offerings. The Edison has introduced some delicious holiday cocktails (and one mocktail) to really get you in the holiday spirit.

The Edison at Disney Springs is offering three cocktails and one mocktail for this holiday season, starting today (Monday, December 5th). These beverages don’t only taste great but each one is made with the idea of creating that perfect holiday vibe and they have the look to match.

First up is a Christmas classic: Coquito. The Christmas Coquito is actually vegan and made with Bacardi, Coco Lopez, coconut milk and holiday spices. If you like coquito, this should absolutely be on your list.

The most creative presentation is the Under the Mistletoe, which is delivered on a platform with a mistletoe hanging over the drink. The Under the Mistletoe consists of Strawberry Sipsmith, Lillet Rosé, white cranberry juice, rosemary simple syrup and lemon juice. Not only is this drink delicious but it actually shimmers as you stir it up, giving it the look of glistening snow.

The third cocktail, which is not pictured, is the Cosmic Poinsettia. This high-roller cocktail includes Stoli Elit vodka infused with cranberries, cloves, cinnamon and orange peels for 72 hours. That is then mixed with Belle de Brillet Pear, St. George Spiced Pear, cinnamon and lime juice.

And finally, for those looking to keep their holiday spirit free, the Cup of Cheer mocktail is the way to go. This beverage features a combination of apple juice, cranberry juice, cinnamon and lemon and has been called “apple pie in a glass.”

You can enjoy all of these special holiday drinks at The Edison now.