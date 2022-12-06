Hasbro Pulse Gears Up for Big Year for the X-Men in 2023 During Latest Live Stream

The Marvel Legends Series team over at Hasbro Pulse held their final live stream of 2022 today and used it to look forward to a very big 2023 for the X-Men. The team will be celebrating 60 years of the X-Men next year and revealed a slate of new figures for that celebration.
- The team started out by revealing a new three-pack of figures that includes Gambit, Banshee and Psylocke.
- The looks of these figures are inspired by “Uncanny X-Men #275.”
- The second three-pack of X-Men consists of Storm, Forge and Jubilee.
- These figures are also inspired by “Uncanny X-Men #275.”
- Both of these three-packs will be available for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse and other retailers onThursday, December 8th at 1 PM ET.
- The whole team can be completed with Wolverine, who is available for pre-order now.
- And for those who need a villain to face off against the X-Men, the Blob will also be available for pre-order on December 8th.
- The new figure comes with an alternate head and two alternate hands.
- A new Outback Rogue was also revealed during today’s stream as a standalone figure.
- This Outback Rogue figure will also be available for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse and other retailers onThursday, December 8th at 1 PM ET.
- The X-Men fun continues with a brand new seven-figure build-a-figure wave coming next year.
- This new wave includes:
- Kid Omega
- Fang
- Chamber
- Monet St. Croix
- Corsair
- Emma Frost
- Cyclops
- No pre-order date for this new wave has been revealed just yet nor did we get any information regarding who the build-a-figure will be.
- Finally, the team did give a quick look at a couple of digital renders of new figures coming in Spring 2023.
- A new Kraven figure will be a Walmart exclusive while a new Spider-Man from the Gamerverse figure will be available exclusively at Fan Channel retailers.
- Of course, the team left us with a few teases for future announcements. They left us with three small props: a rose, a golf club and some sort of small creature.
- You can watch the full Hasbro Pulse Marvel Legends series stream below: