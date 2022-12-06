Hulu Picks Up U.S. Streaming Rights for Second Season of New Zealand Drama Series “Rurangi”

Hulu has picked up exclusive U.S. streaming rights for the second season of the New Zealand-based drama series Rurangi, according to Deadline.

The first season of Rurangi was picked up by Hulu

was The series’ second season is currently in post-production and is expected to debut in early 2023.

The series has already earned international Emmy Award for best short-form series and was nominated for a GLAAD Media Award.

The series follows transgender activist Caz Davis who returns to his community hoping to reconnect with his father who hasn’t heard from him since Caz’s transition.

The series has been cut as a film and is currently on a theatrical release in New Zealand. The rights Hulu has received will be for the series version, with the second season currently in development.

Rūrangi is directed by Max Currie with writer/co-producer Cole Meyers, and writer/co-creator Oliver Page.

Synopsis:

“After skipping town a decade ago, transgender activist Caz Davis returns to the remote, politically divided dairy community of Rūrangi, hoping to reconnect with his estranged father, who hasn’t heard from him since before Caz transitioned.”

Cast: