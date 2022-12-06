Lang Lang to Perform Music from Disney Favorites Like “Frozen,” “Mary Poppins” and More at Radio City Music Hall

One of the reasons Disney films are so beloved is the memorable music. Soon Disney fans will get to hear some of that music like never before when Lang Lang performs live in concert at Radio City Music Hall.

Pianist Lang Lang will perform The Disney Book live in concert with The Orchestra of St. Luke’s at Radio City on February 14th, 2023.

The concert will feature scores from beloved Disney films like: Mary Poppins Frozen Mulan Beauty and the Beast And more

Those interested in attending will be able to access presale tickets starting Wednesday, December 7th at 10am with the code SOCIAL.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public this Friday, December 9th at 10am. You will be able to get your tickets here