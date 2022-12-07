Dollywood Cancels Merry & Bright Fireworks Show for the Rest of 2022 Due to Drought Conditions

Due to extended drought conditions in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, Dollywood has canceled all further performances of their Merry & Bright fireworks show for 2022.
What’s Happening:
- Due to an extended period of drought conditions the last few months, Dollywood – in partnership with the Pigeon Forge Fire Department – has made the decision to discontinue the Merry & Bright fireworks show for the remainder of the 2022 season.
- According to the National Integrated Drought Information System, much of central Tennessee (30.5% of the state) is under Severe Drought conditions, leading to this decision being made.
- Dollywood officials are working diligently with PFFD and the Tennessee Department of Forestry to improve launch site conditions for safe and enjoyable fireworks experiences in the future.
- When performing, the Merry & Bright fireworks show lights up the night sky, with festive fireworks dancing in tandem with cheerful holiday classics the whole family can sing along to.
- The Merry & Bright fireworks debuted in 2020, and then returned for 2021 and part of the 2022 season.
- A short clip of the show from last year can be found on Dollywood’s Official Blog.
- Don’t fret, as there are plenty of other things to do at Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas event. Check it out for yourself here.
