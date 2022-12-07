Dollywood Cancels Merry & Bright Fireworks Show for the Rest of 2022 Due to Drought Conditions

Due to extended drought conditions in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, Dollywood has canceled all further performances of their Merry & Bright fireworks show for 2022.

What’s Happening:

Due to an extended period of drought conditions the last few months, Dollywood – in partnership with the Pigeon Forge Fire Department – has made the decision to discontinue the Merry & Bright fireworks show for the remainder of the 2022 season.

Dollywood officials are working diligently with PFFD and the Tennessee Department of Forestry to improve launch site conditions for safe and enjoyable fireworks experiences in the future.

When performing, the Merry & Bright fireworks show lights up the night sky, with festive fireworks dancing in tandem with cheerful holiday classics the whole family can sing along to.

The Merry & Bright fireworks debuted in 2020, and then returned for 2021 and part of the 2022 season.

