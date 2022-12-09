Photos: Te Fiti Installed at Journey of Water And EPCOT World Celebration Progress

Earlier today, Disney Parks shared an image of a newly installed statue at the upcoming EPCOT attraction, Journey of Water – Inspired by Moana, set to open next year. Because of the size of this new feature, a 16 foot tall version of Te Fiti, we decided to jump on the EPCOT monorail line to get a better view. Take a look!

Fans of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Moana will be get to see familiar shapes and characters carved into the rocks and waterways throughout Journey of Water. A great example of this is Moana herself, who will be positioned proudly – celebrating water’s arrival to our ocean.

Designed for all ages, Journey of Water will allow guests to explore and engage with water as it travels from our skies to our oceans and back again. Walt Disney Imagineering partnered with artists and cultural consultants from Walt Disney Animation Studios to bring this experience to life, and tasked themselves with capturing the beauty of the natural water cycle within the attraction where guests learn about the importance of water and experience its playful personality just as Moana did.

The rest of World Celebration is starting to come together, with continued progress on the CommuniCore Hall and Plaza area that is coming to the EPCOT neighborhood.

CommuniCore Hall and CommuniCore Plaza, a multi-use facility and outdoor event space, respectively, will bring the park’s international festivals to the center of EPCOT. CommuniCore Plaza will have the flexibility to host intimate musical performances that extend out into the nearby gardens, as well as large-scale concerts. CommuniCore Hall will be a flexible exhibition and gallery space, offering a wide variety of experiences that highlight art, live music, food – complete with a demonstration kitchen – and more. In addition, adjacent to CommuniCore Hall will be a new Mickey & Friends location where you can meet some of your favorite Disney pals.

Also while on the monorail, while not as high-profile as the above projects, we saw that the Cool Wash just outside of Test Track has all of its foundation ripped up while work on that project continues.

Journey of Water – Inspired by Moana is set to officially open in Late 2023.