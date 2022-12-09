Te Fiti Statue Installed at EPCOT’s Upcoming Journey of Water Attraction

This morning, the 16-foot tall statue of Te Fiti was installed at the upcoming Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana attraction coming to EPCOT.

Shared by the official Walt Disney Imagineering Instagram, the project team at Journey of Water welcomed Te Fiti at her position along the trail this morning.

They went on to say: “This is a momentous milestone for the project team as we continue to bring this experience to life for EPCOT guests in Late 2023. Congratulations to the team of Imagineers and all of our partners that made this happen!”

Journey of Water will open in late 2023, inviting guests to follow the story of water on the planet, inspired by Moana’s connection to the ocean.

The attraction, a walk-through exploration trail, will invite guests to meet and play with magical, living water. Just like in the ocean (as seen in Moana), the water will have a personality all its own, helping guests learn how to protect the natural water cycle in a fun and engaging way.

