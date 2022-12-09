Te Fiti Statue Installed at EPCOT’s Upcoming Journey of Water Attraction

This morning, the 16-foot tall statue of Te Fiti was installed at the upcoming Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana attraction coming to EPCOT.
What’s Happening:
- Shared by the official Walt Disney Imagineering Instagram, the project team at Journey of Water welcomed Te Fiti at her position along the trail this morning.
- They went on to say: “This is a momentous milestone for the project team as we continue to bring this experience to life for EPCOT guests in Late 2023. Congratulations to the team of Imagineers and all of our partners that made this happen!”
- Journey of Water will open in late 2023, inviting guests to follow the story of water on the planet, inspired by Moana’s connection to the ocean.
- The attraction, a walk-through exploration trail, will invite guests to meet and play with magical, living water. Just like in the ocean (as seen in Moana), the water will have a personality all its own, helping guests learn how to protect the natural water cycle in a fun and engaging way.
- Check out our recent update from the construction site.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Ahead of its debut at EPCOT, the first glimpse at the DuckTales World Showcase Adventure has appeared in the Play Disney Parks app.
- The holiday season is here and the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resorts offer guests a variety of ways to celebrate.
- More changes are coming to the Genie+ service at the domestic Disney Parks, allowing guests to modify Lightning Lane selections without canceling or rebooking.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning