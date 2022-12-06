Genie+ Lightning Lane Modification Option Arriving At Walt Disney World and Disneyland In The Coming Days

More changes are coming to the Genie+ service at the domestic Disney Parks, allowing guests to modify Lightning Lane selections without canceling or rebooking.
What’s Happening:
- Not too long after the debut of the upcharge Genie+ service at the Disney Parks, there are already changes coming to the service.
- Guests will now be able to make changes without canceling or rebooking their Lightning Lane selections. This change will happen at both Walt Disney World and the Disneyland Resort. For example, if a guest has a selection for Splash Mountain, they can now select to modify the Lightning Lane reservation, in lieu of canceling and rebooking the selection entirely.
- While there has not been an exact date released for the changes to take effect in the Genie+ system, the new system is expected to arrive within the next week or so.
- As part of these changes, guests can also change the members in their party who will participate in the Genie+ selections.
- It is important to note that the rebooking changes only apply to Genie+ ride selections, and are not applicable to Individual Lightning Lane selections. For example, if someone has an Individual Lightning Lane for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance that is made for 9:15 PM and a selection opens at 3:45 PM. That cannot be changed without canceling.
- This isn’t the only change that has happened to the Genie+ service recently. In October, both Walt Disney World and Disneyland announced that Genie+ would switch to a demand-based dynamic pricing system, meaning that guests will pay more on busier park days than on days with a lighter attendance. Disneyland Resort guests could pre-purchase at a flat rate, but the demand-based pricing would be affected on day-of purchases. Walt Disney World eliminated the pre-purchases, and the lowest price for Genie+ sits at 15.00 per day, as of press time.
