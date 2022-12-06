Genie+ Lightning Lane Modification Option Arriving At Walt Disney World and Disneyland In The Coming Days

More changes are coming to the Genie+ service at the domestic Disney Parks, allowing guests to modify Lightning Lane selections without canceling or rebooking.

What’s Happening:

Not too long after the debut of the upcharge Genie+ service at the Disney Parks, there are already changes coming to the service.

Guests will now be able to make changes without canceling or rebooking their Lightning Lane selections. This change will happen at both Walt Disney World Disneyland Resort

While there has not been an exact date released for the changes to take effect in the Genie+ system, the new system is expected to arrive within the next week or so.

As part of these changes, guests can also change the members in their party who will participate in the Genie+ selections.

It is important to note that the rebooking changes only apply to Genie+ ride selections, and are not applicable to Individual Lightning Lane selections.

This isn't the only change that has happened to the Genie+ service recently.