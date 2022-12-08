Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resorts Offer Guests a Variety of Ways to Celebrate the Holidays

The holiday season is here and the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resorts offer guests a variety of ways to celebrate.

Winter has arrived at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin. Santa, Mrs. Claus and their elf, Kandy Kane, return for their annual holiday vacation to Santa’s favorite resort as part of the resort’s 2022 holiday season celebration.

Guests can join all the holiday excitement with rates starting at $279 per night. And, if they are on the nice list, they can also enjoy a special bonus: up to 25% off a second room. Just use the code: SANTA.

The full slate of Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort holiday activities include:

Santa and Mrs. Claus Meet and Greets On select nights throughout December, Santa’s Hangout will give the young and young-at-heart a chance to experience the sights, scents and sounds of the holidays. Playful elves will share their favorite North Pole bedtime stories, take part in holiday cookie decorating and meet and take pictures with the big man himself. Event dates: Dec. 9-11, Dec. 16-18, Dec. 18-19, and Dec. 21-23.

Cookie Decorating Fun has never tasted so sweet! Families can participate in a favorite holiday tradition – cookie decorating. Kids and parents alike can unleash their creativity on frosted sugar cookies from the hotel’s award-winning food and beverage team, then devour their delicious creations. Located at Santa’s Holiday Hangout area at the Swan pool on select nights from 6pm – 8pm (Dec. 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22 & 23). Cookies will be available while supplies last.

Life-Size Chocolate Holiday Santa Scene Visitors can stop by the Swan lobby near Il Mulino New York Trattoria to marvel

Dancing Lights Show A dazzling musical light show transforms the outdoor causeway each evening into a holiday spectacle with dancing illuminated palm trees and favorite holiday tunes. The performances occur regularly from sunset through 10 p.m.

Tales of the North Pole Santa and his elves will be sharing some of their favorite holiday stories for families to enjoy. They even brought some presents from the North Pole. Stories will be told select nights (Dec. 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22 & 23) at 8:30 p.m. Fees apply.

In-Room Christmas tree delivery Just because guests are away from home, doesn’t mean they can’t wake up to a Christmas tree while on vacation. Hotel guests can complete their holiday visit with a 6ft Christmas tree delivered by Santa’s elves to their guest room, featuring all kinds of Christmas décor from the North Pole! Guests will also receive one Santa’s Stocking. Available through Dec. 25. Fees apply.

Magic Keys for Santa on Christmas Eve How will Santa deliver presents to each guest room without a chimney? With a magic key of course! Children can hang a magic key on their door to help Santa find his way on Christmas Eve. Magic keys are available on Dec. 24 at the concierge desk.

Winter Wonderland Bag While visiting Santa’s favorite resort, guests can have a wintery themed bag delivered to their room, filled with Frosty’s winter favorites. Available through Dec.25. Fees apply.

Santa’s Stocking Guests can have a holiday stocking delivered to their room, filled with the elves favorite toys and Rudolph’s favorites treats! Available through Dec. 25. Fees apply.

