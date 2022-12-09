Walt Disney World Offering Limited-Time Extra Bonus Reservations and Special Discounts for Annual Passholders

Leading up to the week of Christmas, Walt Disney World is offering Annual Passholders extra bonus reservations and special food and merchandise discounts.

What’s Happening:

  • Walt Disney World is offering Holiday Bonus Reservations to select Annual Passholders in the days leading up to Christmas, from December 12th through December 23rd.
  • Passholders with passes that are not blocked out on these dates may be able to make a bonus reservation (reservations that do not count towards the reservation holds for a pass type) to visit the Walt Disney World Resort theme parks, subject to reservation availability.
  • On those same dates (December 12th through December 23rd), the Passholder merchandise discount at owned and operated merchandise locations across Walt Disney World will temporarily increase to 30%.
  • Save time at select shops when you scan and pay for merchandise right on your phone using Merchandise Mobile Checkout – a convenient feature of the MyDisney Experience app.
  • Lastly, Annual Passholders can enjoy 20% off food and non-alcoholic beverages at select EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays Holiday Kitchens from December 12th to December 23rd when using cashless payment.
  • Take a stroll around the world and sample tasty treats from holiday kitchens celebrating the most magical time of the year.
  • Participating locations include:
    • Mele Kalikimaka Holiday Kitchen – Near Port of Entry
    • Holiday Sweets & Treats – Near Port of Entry
    • Nochebuena Cocina – NEW! Near Port of Entry
    • Chestnuts & Good Cheer Holiday Kitchen – Near Test Track
    • Bavaria Holiday Kitchen – Germany
    • American Holiday Table – The American Adventure
    • Tangerine Café: Flavors of the Medina – Morocco
    • L'Chaim! Holiday Kitchen – Between France and Morocco
    • Holiday Hearth Desserts – Odyssey
    • Yukon Holiday Kitchen – Canada
    • The Donut Box Near – Test Track
    • Refreshment Port – Near Canada
    • Refreshment Outpost – Outpost

2022 Holiday Season coverage is presented by shopDisney

