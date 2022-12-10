New “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Hats Available Now from New Era

With Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever still sitting atop the box office, New Era has three new hats for Marvel fans to show their love for the new film.
- New Era has a drop of three new hats, two fitted and one snapback, celebrating MArvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
- The Wakanda Forever 9Fifty snapback features an embroidered Wakanda Forever wordmark at the front panels with a Blank Panther graphic at the right wear side.
- Additional details include the Marvel logo next to a snapback closure at the rear and a purple undervisor.
- You can order it here for $41.99.
- The Mask 59Fifty fitted features a purple pattern on a black crown with an embroidered Black Panther mask at the front panels, a Wakanda Forever wordmark at the rear, and a purple undervisor.
- You can order it here for $49.99.
- The Panther Head 59Fifty fitted features an embroidered panther head at the front panels with a Wakanda Forever wordmark at the right-wear side.
- Additional details include the Marvel logo at the rear and a purple undervisor.
- You can order it here for $49.99.
More on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever:
- In Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death.
- As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.
- Introducing Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, ruler of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli.
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, opens in U.S. theaters November 11, 2022.
- Marvel Studios’ Black Panther remains the number 1 film of all time in both East and West Africa.
- Check out Mack’s review of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever here.