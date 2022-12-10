New “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Hats Available Now from New Era

With Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever still sitting atop the box office, New Era has three new hats for Marvel fans to show their love for the new film.

New Era has a drop of three new hats, two fitted and one snapback, celebrating MArvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever .

. The Wakanda Forever 9Fifty snapback features an embroidered Wakanda Forever wordmark at the front panels with a Blank Panther graphic at the right wear side.

Additional details include the Marvel logo next to a snapback closure at the rear and a purple undervisor.

You can order it here

The Mask 59Fifty fitted features a purple pattern on a black crown with an embroidered Black Panther mask at the front panels, a Wakanda Forever wordmark at the rear, and a purple undervisor.

You can order it here

The Panther Head 59Fifty fitted features an embroidered panther head at the front panels with a Wakanda Forever wordmark at the right-wear side.

Additional details include the Marvel logo at the rear and a purple undervisor.

You can order it here

