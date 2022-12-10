Photos/Video: Merry Menagerie Returns to Disney’s Animal Kingdom

One of the most delightful Christmas offerings throughout Walt Disney World is the Merry Menagerie at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Discovery Island is filled with sparkling white holiday decorations and colorful, animal-inspired luminaries, and throughout the day, the area springs to life with a Merry Menagerie of winter animals, accompanied by serenading musicians as they create a playful atmosphere of festive fun.

Cast Members accompany these fantastic animal puppets, who alongside serenading musicians, create a wonderful atmosphere that can’t help but bring a smile to your face.

If you’re really enthralled by the Merry Menagerie, then you can take home your own penguin or polar bear puppets. They each retail for $29.99.

Animal-inspired luminaries and decorations can be found all throughout Discovery Island.

Outside the entrance to Disney’s Animal Kingdom, you’ll find the usual photo-op set-up takes on a wintery theme.

Another great wintery backdrop can be found along the path into Pandora – The World of Avatar.

Over at Flame Tree Barbecue, you can pick up a delicious and intricately decorated Menagerie Cupcake – a Gingerbread Cake with Cream Cheese Filling and Vanilla Frosting.

As with most things Christmas, the decorations of Discovery Island take on an even better vibe at night when the lights shine bright.

