The First Annual Children’s And Family Emmy Awards Winners and Interviews

Tonight marks the first ever Children’s and Family Emmys, hosted by Jack McBrayer. Children’s & Family content represents the fastest-growing genre that National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences awards, with a 23% increase in related programming the past two years. With nearly 3,000 submissions, the competition is now the largest that NATAS oversees.
We’ll be updating this page live throughout the evening as winners are announced so be sure to stay tuned! The Creative Arts Childrens and Family Emmys were awarded last night, and you can catch up on all those winners and catch our red carpet interviews on our page here.
During tonight’s ceremony, LeVar Burton, host of the iconic children’s series, Reading Rainbow was also honored with a lifetime achievement award. The honor was presented to him by his dear friend Laurence Fishburne but before that, we were able to catch up with LeVar on the Red Carpet, which you can see in our video below.
Also presenting during tonight’s ceremony was Wicked and Disneyland Alum Eden Espinosa, who was also nominated tonight for her voice performance in Alice’s Wonderland Bakery as the Queen of Hearts. We also caught up with her on the Red Carpet!
Winners From The Walt Disney Company
Outstanding Voice Performance in a Preschool Animated Program
Daniel Ross as Donald Duck – Mickey and Minnie Wish Upon a Christmas – Disney Junior
Check out our interview with Daniel Ross on the Red Carpet below!
Outstanding Directing For a Single Camera Program
The Mysterious Benedict Society – James Bobin
With 11 nominations for tonight’s ceremony, we couldn’t resist the chance to talk about the series with its cast and executive producers while on the Red Carpet! Check it out in our video below!
Outstanding Fiction Special
Sneakerella – Disney+
Nominated in several categories, Better Nate Than Ever on Disney+, unfortunately didn’t win any awards tonight, but you can check out our moment with Rueby Wood and Tim Federle in our video below.
Non-Disney Winners
Outstanding Children’s or Family Viewing Series
The Babysitter’s Club – Netflix
Also nominated in this category was Disney Channel’s Secrets of Sulphur Springs. Stars Landon Gordon and Madeleine McGraw were on hand to cheer on the show and we got to talk to them about their favorite things to do in New Orleans where the series films.
Outstanding Young Teen Series
Heartstopper – Netflix
Outstanding Pre-School Series
Sesame Street – HBO Max
Outstanding Animated Program
City of Ghosts – Netflix
Outstanding Lead Performance in a Preschool, Children’s, or Young Teen Program
Kit Connor as Nick Nelson – Heartstopper – Netflix
Outstanding Guest Performance in a Preschool, Children’s, or Young Teen Program
Olivia Colman as Sarah Nelson – Heartstopper – Netflix
Also nominated in this category was Gina Rodriguez for her role as Grown-Up Elena on Disney’s Diary of a Future President, for which she also served as executive producer and director on several episodes. Here is our interview with Gina from the red carpet.
Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Preschool, Children’s Or Young Teen Program
Nonso Anozie as Tommy Jepperd – Sweet Tooth – Netflix
Outstanding Host
Dame Helen Mirren – Hogwarts: Tournament of Houses – Cartoon Network/TBS
Outstanding Voice Performance in an Animated Program
Eric Bauza as Bugs Bunny, Marvin the Martian, Daffy Duck, Tweety – Looney Tunes Cartoons – HBO Max
Outstanding Younger Voice Performer in an Animated or Preschool Animated Program
Andy Walken as Young Durpleton – Centaurworld – Netflix
Outstanding Younger Performer in a Preschool, Children’s Or Young Teen Program
Quinn Copeland – “Izzy”- Punky Brewster – Peacock
Outstanding Writing for a Young Teen Program
Heartstopper – Alice Oseman
Outstanding Non-Fiction Program
Who Are You, Charlie Brown – AppleTV+
Outstanding Short Form Program
We The People – Netflix
Outstanding Special Class Animated Program
Hilda and the Mountain King – Netflix
Outstanding Preschool Animated Series
Ada Twist, Scientist – Netflix
Also nominated in this category was the Disney+ original series The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. We got to speak with the stars of the show on the red carpet.