The First Annual Children’s And Family Emmy Awards Winners and Interviews

Tonight marks the first ever Children’s and Family Emmys, hosted by Jack McBrayer. Children’s & Family content represents the fastest-growing genre that National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences awards, with a 23% increase in related programming the past two years. With nearly 3,000 submissions, the competition is now the largest that NATAS oversees.

We’ll be updating this page live throughout the evening as winners are announced so be sure to stay tuned! The Creative Arts Childrens and Family Emmys were awarded last night, and you can catch up on all those winners and catch our red carpet interviews on our page here.

During tonight’s ceremony, LeVar Burton, host of the iconic children’s series, Reading Rainbow was also honored with a lifetime achievement award. The honor was presented to him by his dear friend Laurence Fishburne but before that, we were able to catch up with LeVar on the Red Carpet, which you can see in our video below.

Also presenting during tonight’s ceremony was Wicked and Disneyland Alum Eden Espinosa, who was also nominated tonight for her voice performance in Alice’s Wonderland Bakery as the Queen of Hearts. We also caught up with her on the Red Carpet!

Winners From The Walt Disney Company

Outstanding Voice Performance in a Preschool Animated Program

Daniel Ross as Donald Duck – Mickey and Minnie Wish Upon a Christmas – Disney Junior

The #ChildrensEmmys Award for Outstanding Voice Performance in a Preschool Animated Program goes to @actordanielross | Mickey and Minnie Wish Upon a Christmas (@DisneyJunior). pic.twitter.com/cOTnzt63za — The Emmys (@TheEmmys) December 12, 2022

Check out our interview with Daniel Ross on the Red Carpet below!

Outstanding Directing For a Single Camera Program

The Mysterious Benedict Society – James Bobin

The #ChildrensEmmys Award for Outstanding Directing for a Single Camera Program goes to The Mysterious Benedict Society (@DisneyPlus). pic.twitter.com/QdT1eNbhjO — The Emmys (@TheEmmys) December 12, 2022

With 11 nominations for tonight’s ceremony, we couldn’t resist the chance to talk about the series with its cast and executive producers while on the Red Carpet! Check it out in our video below!

Outstanding Fiction Special

Nominated in several categories, Better Nate Than Ever on Disney+, unfortunately didn’t win any awards tonight, but you can check out our moment with Rueby Wood and Tim Federle in our video below.

Non-Disney Winners

Outstanding Children’s or Family Viewing Series

The Babysitter’s Club – Netflix

Also nominated in this category was Disney Channel’s Secrets of Sulphur Springs. Stars Landon Gordon and Madeleine McGraw were on hand to cheer on the show and we got to talk to them about their favorite things to do in New Orleans where the series films.

Outstanding Young Teen Series

Heartstopper – Netflix

Outstanding Pre-School Series

Sesame Street – HBO Max

Outstanding Animated Program

City of Ghosts – Netflix

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Preschool, Children’s, or Young Teen Program

Kit Connor as Nick Nelson – Heartstopper – Netflix

Outstanding Guest Performance in a Preschool, Children’s, or Young Teen Program

Olivia Colman as Sarah Nelson – Heartstopper – Netflix

Also nominated in this category was Gina Rodriguez for her role as Grown-Up Elena on Disney’s Diary of a Future President, for which she also served as executive producer and director on several episodes. Here is our interview with Gina from the red carpet.

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Preschool, Children’s Or Young Teen Program

Nonso Anozie as Tommy Jepperd – Sweet Tooth – Netflix

Outstanding Host

Dame Helen Mirren – Hogwarts: Tournament of Houses – Cartoon Network/TBS

Outstanding Voice Performance in an Animated Program

Eric Bauza as Bugs Bunny, Marvin the Martian, Daffy Duck, Tweety – Looney Tunes Cartoons – HBO Max

Outstanding Younger Voice Performer in an Animated or Preschool Animated Program

Andy Walken as Young Durpleton – Centaurworld – Netflix

Outstanding Younger Performer in a Preschool, Children’s Or Young Teen Program

Quinn Copeland – “Izzy”- Punky Brewster – Peacock

Outstanding Writing for a Young Teen Program

Heartstopper – Alice Oseman

Outstanding Non-Fiction Program

Who Are You, Charlie Brown – AppleTV+

Outstanding Short Form Program

We The People – Netflix

Outstanding Special Class Animated Program

Hilda and the Mountain King – Netflix

Outstanding Preschool Animated Series

Ada Twist, Scientist – Netflix

Also nominated in this category was the Disney+ original series The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. We got to speak with the stars of the show on the red carpet.