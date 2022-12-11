Winners (and Interviews) from the 1st Annual Children’s & Family Creative Arts Emmy Awards

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) held the Creative Arts ceremony of the 1st Annual Children’s & Family Emmy Awards on Saturday, December 10th, at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles, CA. Hosted by Jojo Siwa, we were on the purple carpet to chat with some of the presenters and nominees. Today, we take a look at all of the night’s winners, including our video interview coverage. First up, President & CEO of NATAS Adam Sharp discusses why the category of Children’s & Family entertainment was in need of its own category.

Superstar Jojo Siwa served as host for the Creative Arts ceremony and took a quick break between a dress rehearsal and the ceremony to show off all her rhinestones.

The first presenter of the night was Ben Giroux, voice of Nate on Nickelodeon’s Big Nate, which streams on Paramount+. I got to chat with him about his favorite Nicktoons growing up and his visit to Nickelodeon Studios at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.

Another presenter was puppeteer Martin Robinson, whose been with the Sesame Workshop since 1981 and has brought such characters to life as Mr. Snuffleupagus and Telly Monster on Sesame Street.

My own personal adorable award goes to Donkey Hodie and Purple Panda from the PBS Kids series Donkey Hodie. The furry duo were also presenters at the ceremony, accompanied by puppeteers Haley Jenkins and Frankie Cordero for support.

And from the Hulu/Peacock series Madagascar: A Little Wild, Deaf actress Shaylee Mansfield and ASL Consultant Jevon Whetter presented in American Sign Language. They talked about not only the importance of including more sign-language speakers in media, but also their excitement to present an award.

And now, on to the winners of the night. For the record, Netflix led with 13 wins, then Disney+ with 10, and Apple TV+ with 2. BYUtv, Cartoon Network/TBS, Disney Junior, HBO Max, Hulu, Nickelodeon, Oculus TV, and Peacock each won 1. The programs with the most wins of the night were Netflix’s Maya and the Three and Disney’s Sneakerella with 3 wins each, followed by Disney’s The Quest with 2 wins.

Outstanding Interactive Media

Winner – Madrid Noir (Oculus TV)

Outstanding Promotional Announcement

Winner – Maya and the Three (Netflix)

Outstanding Writing for a Live Action Preschool or Children's Program

Winner – The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix)

Outstanding Writing for a Preschool Animated Program

Winner – Muppet Babies (Disney Junior)

Muppet Babies director Matt Daner was also nominated in the Directing for a Preschool Animated Program category. In our interview, he also talks about his work on Legend of the Three Caballeros and the new animated film Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again.

Outstanding Writing for an Animated Program

Winner – Maya and the Three (Netflix)

Outstanding Directing for a Multiple Camera Program

Winner – The Quest (Disney+)

A familiar face from the show, paladin Shaan Mehta, was on hand to support the show and answered a few questions about the experience.

Also nominated in this category was Disney Channel’s Raven’s Home. I got to speak with two of the directors, Morenike Joela Evans and Lynda Tarryk.

Outstanding Directing for a Preschool Animated Program

Winner – Stillwater (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Directing for an Animated Program

Winner – City of Ghosts (Netflix)

Outstanding Voice Directing for an Animated Series

Winner – Centaurworld (Netflix)

Outstanding Music Direction and Composition for a Live Action Program

Winner – Sneakerella (Disney+)

Outstanding Music Direction and Composition for an Animated Program

Winner – Cat Burglar (Netflix)

Also nominated in this category was Jeff Morrow for the Apple TV+ special Snoopy Presents: To Mom (and Dad), with Love.

Outstanding Original Song

Winner – “Friends with a Penguin” from Sesame Street (HBO Max)

Outstanding Lighting Design for a Live Action Program

Winner – Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses (Cartoon Network/TBS)

Outstanding Cinematography for a Live Action Single Camera Program

Winner – Better Nate Than Ever (Disney+)

Better Nate Than Ever was also nominated for Outstanding Music Direction and Composition for a Live Action Program. I got to interview composer Gabriel Mann about his music in the Disney+ film.

Outstanding Cinematography for a Live Action Multiple Camera Program

Winner – Punky Brewster (Peacock)

Outstanding Editing for a Single Camera Program

Winner – Sneakerella (Disney+)

Also nominated in this category was David E.K. Abramson for his work on The Mysterious Benedict Society.

Outstanding Editing for Multiple Camera Program

Winner – Making Fun (Netflix)

Outstanding Editing for a Preschool Animated Program

Winner – Trash Truck (Netflix)

Outstanding Editing for an Animated Program

Winner – Ciao Alberto (Disney+)

Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Live Action Program

Winner – Sweet Tooth (Netflix)

Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Preschool Animated Program

Winner – Octonauts & the Ring of Fire (Netflix)

Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for an Animated Program

Winner – Maya and the Three (Netflix)

Outstanding Visual Effects for a Live Action Program

Winner – Endlings (Hulu)

Ahead of winning this award, I got to speak with VFX Producer Teodora Ilie about her work on the series.

Outstanding Main Title and Graphics

Winner – Hilda and the Mountain King (Netflix)

Also nominated in this category was Disney’s The Ghost and Molly McGee. Here’s my interview with executive producer Steve Loter, who also plugs the upcoming series Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.

Outstanding Casting for a Live Action Program

Winner – Heartstopper – (Netflix)

Outstanding Casting for an Animated Program

Winner – The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Disney+)

Series creator Bruce W. Smith and fellow executive producer Ralph Farquhar walked the red carpet, and are both up for “Outstanding Animated Series” at the second half of the awards show.

Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design

Double Winners

Muppets Haunted Mansion was also nominated for costume design and casting. Here’s my interview with costumers Lisa Davis and Donna May, plus casting director Tony Shepherd.

Outstanding Costume Design/Styling

Winner – The Mysterious Benedict Society (Disney+)

Outstanding Makeup and Hairstyling

Winner – The Canterville Ghost (BYUtv)

Outstanding Special Effects Costumes, Hair and Makeup

Winner – The Quest (Disney+)

Outstanding Choreography

Winner – Sneakerella (Disney+)

I got to speak with choreographers Emilio Dosal and Ebony Williams about their work on Sneakerella, plus star John Salley and co-executive producer Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum.

Outstanding Stunt Coordination

Winner – Danger Force (Nickelodeon)

The excitement continues tonight with the remaining awards being handed out during a ceremony hosted by Jack McBrayer, which will include a Lifetime Achievement Award for LeVar Burton. The ceremony will start at 5 pm PT and is available to live stream at https://watch.theemmys.tv. We will once again be on the red carpet to bring you interviews from the big event.