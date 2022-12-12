Disney100: Dooney & Bourke Platinum Celebration Collection

For the past 100 years, the Walt Disney Company has been delighting guests with their stories, characters and experiences. As the company reaches its exciting milestone, shopDisney is celebrating with new collections including a series of fashion bags from Dooney & Bourke.

2023 marks the Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary and as you can expect, they are commemorating the occasion in style!

The milestone celebration dubbed Disney 100 Years of Wonder officially kicks off on New Years Eve—December 31, 2022—but fans can already start shopping!

Dooney & Bourke have teamed with Disney for the Disney100 Platinum Celebration Collection and have just dropped three new bag styles that fans will adore: Satchel Tote Crossbody

The design features a pearl white background and rectangle boxes to highlight the Sensational Six—Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy, Pluto— along with Chip ‘n Dale and Tinker Bell who’s working her magic.

Each character is clad in a colorful celebratory outfit to honor Disney’s huge milestone.

The Dooney & Bourke Platinum Celebration Collection is available now on shopDisney .

. Links to the individual items.

D100 Platinum Celebration Dooney & Bourke Satchel Bag – $298.00

Zip top closure with leather pulls

Exterior zip pocket with leather pull

Three interior slip pockets, including cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Goldtone hardware

Leather carry handles

Detachable, adjustable shoulder strap

8 1/4'' H x 6'' W x 10'' L

Handle drop length: 4 1/2''

Strap drop length: 23''

D100 Platinum Celebration Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag – $298.00

Zip top closure

Exterior zip pocket

Interior zip pocket

Two interior slip pockets

Braided zip pulls

Cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

9 1/2'' H x 5 1/2'' W x 11 3/4'' L

Handle drop: 10'' L

Mickey Mouse and Friends Platinum Celebration Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag – Disney100 – $298.00

Disney100:

If you’re still looking for more exciting styles, check out the other incredible selections in the Platinum Celebration Collection from shopDisney.

Upcoming Disney100 Collections:

Additional collections will be rolling out throughout the year on shopDisney and will include:

Disney100 Oswald Collection inspired by Walt Disney’s earliest creations, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit

Disney100 The Eras Collection showcasing early decades across the studio and parks

Disney100 Decades Collection (debuting in early 2023) celebrating different classic stories from the company’s history, including Snow White (1930), Pinocchio (1940), and countless others.