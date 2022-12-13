Celebrate The Release of “Avatar: The Way of Water” With New Merchandise

To celebrate the release of the highly anticipated sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, fans can get back to Pandora with a number of products celebrating the original Avatar and it’s new sequel.

What’s Happening:

In 2009, Avatar captivated audiences around the world with the beautiful bioluminescent world of Pandora, the exotic and alien plants and animals, and Jake Sully, Neytiri and the Na’vi people. Leading up to 20th Century Studios’ Avatar: The Way of Water, premiering in theaters Friday, December 16, return to the dangerous and beautiful moon of Pandora with exciting new products celebrating the original masterpiece and dive into merchandise inspired by the upcoming sequel.

Fans can enjoy an array of products from McFarlane Toys, LEGO, Funko, Cariuma, Sprayground, Hot Topic, NYX Professional Makeup, shopDisney and more!

McFarlane Toys – Jake Sully (Reef Battle)

– Jake Sully (Reef Battle) With his full battle gear, Jake Sully is ready to leap into action – featuring 22 points of articulation, premium sculpt and deco, collector stand, plus special blacklight-activated bioluminescence.

LEGO –

– This LEGO Avatar Metkayina Reef Home toy playset will capture the imagination of Avatar enthusiasts. The set depicts a Metkayina clan dwelling, nestled into the alien mangrove-like trees of Pandora above colorful coral reefs. Kids and movie fans can relive favorite moments from Avatar: The Way of Water, create dynamic scenes or play out stories with the Neytiri, Kiri, Ronal and Tonowari minifigures.

Cariuma – Avatar Underwater

– Avatar Dive back into the world of Pandora with this limited-edition collaboration, inspired by the ever-expansive world of Avatar. Plunge into the depths of Pandora’s alien and beautiful oceans to experience underwater life with a glow-in-the-dark interpretation of unique plants found in the Pandoran ocean.

Sprayground – JAKE AND NEYTIRI SHARKS IN PANDORA

– JAKE AND NEYTIRI SHARKS IN PANDORA Explore the oceans of Pandora with the all-new Sprayground collection inspired by the world of Avatar.

shopDisney – Avatar: The Way of Water Spirit Jersey for Adults

– Spirit Jersey for Adults Immerse yourself in the underwater world of Avatar: The Way of Water with this gorgeous Spirit Jersey. The stunning all-over print depicts breathtaking images inspired by the film. Dramatic details include the embossed movie icon on the front and the Avatar logo printed in big, bold embossed letters across the back.

NYX – Avatar: The Way of Wate r Collection Set

– r Collection Set Dive into Artistry inspired by the world and characters of Pandora with NYX Professional Makeup’s Avatar: The Way of Water Collection – makeup created with care including vegan, cruelty free formulas. Explore luminous shades and light-catching pigments with this 12-piece collection. This makeup is every superfan’s dream!

DK – Avatar The Way of Water The Visual Dictionary

– The Visual Dictionary Dive into the depths of Avatar: The Way of Water with this definitive guide. Created in close collaboration with James Cameron’s Lightstorm Entertainment and written by experts who worked on the film, this authoritative book is packed with stunning exclusive details.