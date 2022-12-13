Carousel Coffee Coming Soon to Disney’s Boardwalk at Walt Disney World

The culinary reimagining of Disney’s BoardWalk at Walt Disney World is continuing with the announcement of a brand-new location, Carousel Coffee!

This new location will be guests’ new go-to spot for their favorite coffee beverages, tea options, and some mouthwatering pastries to indulge in. This location will feature Artisan Roasted Joffrey’s Coffee in its yummy sips.

Carousel Coffee will be serving a Dark Cherry Mocha Frozen Blended Coffee and Whipped Cream . Cool down with the iconic cherry flavor known in seaside getaways like this and a staple of coffee shops, family-owned delis, and ice cream parlors along the shores.

There will be a seasonal rotation of coffees too! You'll soon be able to enjoy the Cinnamon Bun Frozen Blended Coffee with Whipped Cream. This delicious frozen drink, dusted with cinnamon spice, lets you take in the sweet smell that will make you reminisce about the days of old as you venture down the BoardWalk.

The Nitro Cold Brew Coffee is a freshly batched, extra smooth, dark-roasted cold brew coffee infused with nitro. This coffee beverage takes the rich history of coffee and combines it with the ever-popular nitro cold brews of today.

For those tea lovers out there, Carousel Coffee has options for you too. The Pomegranate-Green Tea Lemonade features fresh-squeezed lemon juice thoroughly blended with pomegranate green tea and a touch of agave. This drink is naturally sweetened and served over ice for a cool and refreshing sip.

Now, let’s explore some of the sweets coming to this new spot. The Crunchy Raspberry Danish is a must-try. This treat features crispy sugar dough layers with hibiscus fondant and raspberry. Think of a croissant and muffin combined!

is a must-try. This treat features crispy sugar dough layers with hibiscus fondant and raspberry. Think of a croissant and muffin combined! There are also plenty of classic treats, like the Vintage Mickey & Minnie Sugar Cookie, Banana Bread, Croissant, Blueberry Muffin, Chocolate Muffin, NJ Crumb Cake, Bagels, and a classic Mickey Brownie.

Disney also shared a few new tidbits on another new addition coming soon to the Boardwalk, The Cake Bake Shop

Not only will there be table-service offerings, but also a quick-service bakery for you to pick up these delicious delights on-the-go.

The restaurant and bakery will serve cookies, French macarons, brownies, dessert bars, pies, and cheesecakes in addition to the handmade cakes.