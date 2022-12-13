Photos: 2023 Merchandise Now Available at Walt Disney World

Can you believe that 2023 will be here in just a few weeks? Walt Disney World is already getting ready for the New Year with the release of their 2023 merchandise line. Quite a lot of this collection can also be found on shopDisney, so we’ll include the links to the item below each picture!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Accessories, Plush, Ornaments and More

A new design for a Mickey soap dispenser seems to be a new tradition for every season!

Now for a series of ornaments featuring Mickey and Minnie, all of which retail for $26.99.

This one even lights up!

While the ornaments above are available on shopDisney, we couldn’t find the next two just yet.

Let your artistic side loose with this 2023 coloring set.

The lanyard pouch retails for $9.99.

Mickey is celebrating 2023 with an old-fashioned pennant! You can take this plush home for $24.99.

You can also get a full-sized plush pendant pillow featuring Goofy on one side and Cinderella Castle on the other.

An absolutely fabulous Monorail shaped lunch box is part of the collection! Send your kid to school with this lunch box for $29.99.

Yep, there’s even a 2023 baseball!

Apparel

So far, we’ve only spotted the 2023 jacket shown below (retailing for $64.99), but a few other items, mostly from Disneyland, are available on shopDisney.

Pins

Finally, you can’t have a celebration without some new Disney Pins! Here are all the 2023 pins we spotted at Walt Disney World.

This six pin set retails for $29.99, not a bad deal for that amount of pins!