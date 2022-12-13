“Star Wars: Bring Home the Galaxy” Week 9 Roundup – Funko, Loungefly, Hasbro, Smash + Tess, Torrid, More

The holiday season swiftly is reaching its apex, and that means it’s time for Lucasfilm and Disney Products’ “Star Wars: Bring Home the Galaxy” merchandise campaign to come to an end for 2022.

For the ninth and final week of “Bring Home the Galaxy,” new and highlighted products have been revealed from popular manufacturers such as Funko, Loungefly, Hasbro, Smash + Tess, and more!

First up is the “Star Wars Classics” collection from Funko ($12.00 each), including characters like Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Princess Leia, an Imperial Stormtrooper, and Chewbacca.

The Empire Strikes Back collection from Loungefly ($40-$75) – “The Loungefly Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Final Frames collection features cinematic moments from the legendary second film in the Star Wars saga. Made of vegan leather, the collection includes a mini backpack (MSRP: $75), cross body bag (MSRP: $75), and zip around wallet ($40). These galactic accessories make stellar additions to any outfit and are sure to elevate any Star Wars collection.”

Boba Fett electronic mask from Hasbro ($44.99) – “"Imagine epic adventures and galactic duels with this BOBA FETT ELECTRONIC MASK! Kids ages 5 and up can channel one of the most fearsome and capable bounty hunters in the galaxy with this Star Wars mask, inspired by Boba Fett’s helmet in Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett live-action series on Disney+. This mask features Boba Fett’s iconic rangefinder that moves up and down and a button on the side for sound effects and entertainment-inspired phrases like, ‘I want my armor back,’ ‘Lower your shields,’ and ‘Prepare for boarding.’”

Vintage Collection Boba Fett action figures from Hasbro ($20.99 each) – “Fans can celebrate the STAR WARS publishing legacy, with this premium 3.75-inch scale BOBA FETT (COMIC ART EDITION) figure featuring the blue-green-hued palette inspired by the character’s appearance in the 1990s Star Wars comics. With his customized Mandalorian armor, deadly weaponry, and silent demeanor, Boba Fett was one of the most feared hunters in the Star Wars galaxy. This figure features premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original Kenner line, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco. Includes figure and 2 entertainment-inspired accessories. Available for pre-order 12/14 at 1pm ET exclusively at Target.” Also available is the Vintage Comic Art Edition.

The Black Series Gamorrean Guard action figure ($33.99) – “Commemorate the 40th Anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi with figures from The Black Series, featuring classic design and packaging! Imagine the biggest battles and missions in the Star Wars saga with 6-inch action figures from Star Wars The Black Series! With exquisite features and decoration, this series embodies the quality and realism that Star Wars devotees love. Star Wars The Black Series includes Star Wars action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the Star Wars Galaxy, including comics, movies, and animated series. This collectible 6-inch-scale Black Series figure is detailed to look like a Gamorrean Guard from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, featuring premium detail, multiple points of articulation, and movie-inspired axe and spear accessories.”

The Black Series Gaming Greats RC-1262 Scorch action figure ($27.99) – “RC-1262, nicknamed Scorch, is an elite clone commando who serves under the Galactic Republic’s clone army as a part the of the Delta Squad, a squad of Republic Commandos created to infiltrate, dominate, and ultimately annihilate the enemy. Scorch acts as Delta Squad’s explosives expert and is quick with a joke even when combat is at its hottest. Imagine the biggest battles and missions in the Star Wars saga with 6-inch action figures from Star Wars The Black Series! With exquisite features and decoration, this series embodies the quality and realism that Star Wars devotees love. This collectible 6-inch-scale Black Series figure is detailed to look like a RC-1262 (Scorch) from the Star Wars: Republic Commando video game, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation.”

Star Wars loungewear from Smash + Tess ($95-$140) – “A FORCE TO BE RECKONED WITH!”

The Mandalorian apparel from Torrid ($39.50-$99.50)

Beskar Armor Grogu plush from Mattel ($17.99) – “This Star Wars Beskar Armor Grogu Plush, at a sweet size of 8 inches, showcases the Beskar chainmail armor given to Grogu by Jedi Master Luke Skywalker, celebrating the foundling’s choice to return to the Mandalorian as seen in the original Disney+ series, The Book of Boba Fett.”

Death Star Trench Run diorama from LEGO ($69.99) – “Channel Jedi-like focus and recreate a memorable moment from Star Wars: A New Hope with this Death Star Trench Run Diorama (75329) building set. Capture a snapshot of that gripping scene in intricate detail, from the surface of the Death Star to the brick-built models of Darth Vader’s TIE Advanced fighter and 2 TIE fighters in hot pursuit of Luke Skywalker’s X-wing. Attach the plaque bearing Darth Vader’s words (‘The Force is strong with this one’) to complete a nostalgia-inspiring centerpiece.”

Han Solo in Carbonite fleece throw from ShopDisney ($59.99) – “You won't freeze like Han Solo when you cuddle up with this cozy fleece blanket. Featuring artwork of Han Solo frozen in carbonite, this throw pays homage to one of the most memorable scenes in the Star Wars saga.”

That about wraps it up for “Star Wars: Bring Home the Galaxy” this year, so happy holidays and may the Force be with you!