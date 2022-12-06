Bring Home the Galaxy Week 8 Round Up – Retro Hasbro Toys, RockLove and More

Disney and Lucasfilm have once again launched a new weekly merchandise campaign dedicated to all things Star Wars. As the holidays approach, fan favorite Star Wars films, books, and characters will be featured across a range of products that are simply out of this world!

“Bring Home the Galaxy” isn’t being promoted in conjunction with any one piece of Star Wars media. Instead, this campaign is spanning pretty much the entire Star Wars franchise, including the Disney+ live-action series, animation, and classic content like the Original Trilogy and Skywalker Saga.

Bring Home the Galaxy Week 8

We’ve reached the eighth week of Bring Home the Galaxy and for this penultimate entry, StarWars.com presents vintage style toys from Hasbro, stylish accessories from Harveys and RockLove and even some a Darth Vader inspired hard drive.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection AT-ST & Chewbacca by Hasbro

Bring the Battle of Endor to life with this fun vehicle and action-figure set, featuring the Empire’s iconic walker and our favorite Wookiee warrior.

Boba Fett Convertible Streamline Messenger Bag by Harvey’s

This durable messenger bag, featuring embroidered details on a salvaged seatbelt to recreate the look of Boba Fett‘s battle-worn helmet and armor, is a bounty worth hunting.

New Styles Added to Star Wars Jewelry Collection by RockLove

Expanding its signature Kyber Crystal Collection, RockLove adds new Kyber Necklaces celebrating Padawan Ahsoka Tano and Darth Maul, as well as lightsabers inspired by the Empire’s Inquisitors.

Darth Vader Special Edition FireCuda External Hard Drive by Seagate

Store your most important files with Sith style thanks to this Darth Vader Drive, featuring a menacing red glow effect.

Darth Vader Throw Blanket by Vera Bradley

The dark side can be cozy. Warm up with this Vera Bradley blanket sporting a Darth Vader print.

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (A Collector's Classic Board Book)

Follow the adventures of favorite characters during some of the most memorable moments in Star Wars history: from Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, and Han Solo’s escape from Jabba the Hutt; to Luke’s showdown with Darth Vader; to the climactic Battle of Endor, where the fate of the galaxy hangs in the balance.

Dagobah Jedi Training Diorama 75330 | Star Wars | Buy online at the Official LEGO Shop US

Focus, you must, to construct this LEGO Star Wars Diorama. This brick-built display model is packed with instantly recognizable details from an iconic Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back scene.

Disney Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker – Droids C-3PO, R2-D2, BB-8, & D-O Wood Wall Decor | Pop Classics

"I suggest a new strategy" – redefine your space with Star Wars inspiration using this fun decor! Featuring C-3PO, R2-D2, and BB-8, this sign offers all the Droid inspiration your space can handle.

Millennium Falcon Canvas Wall Decor

Celebrate the victories of the New Republic and the Rebel Alliance with this classic wall decor! Featuring a detailed depiction of the beloved Millennium Falcon, this piece is a must-have for any Star Wars fan.

Star Wars Eat Sleep Rule the Galaxy Repeat Hanging Wood Wall Decor

Ruling the galaxy is a tough job, but someone's gotta do it. This black, white, and red decor features TIE Fighters, stars, and plenty of Star Wars inspiration.

Star Wars Villainous Board Game : Target

Take the role of an iconic Star Wars villain in Star Wars (Power of the Dark Side) Villainous, the newest addition to the award-winning Villainous game system. Play as Darth Vader, Moff Gideon, Kylo Ren, Asajj Ventress, or General Grievous.

Star Wars L0-la59 (lola) Interactive Electronic Action Figure : Target

Standing around 5 inches tall, this STAR WARS toy features design and deco inspired by the Obi-Wan Kenobi live-action series on Disney+.

Star Wars The Mandalorian Grogu Happy Holidays Pop-Up Card

One Lovepop with one blank envelope and the Lovepop Note, a little note card that slides away with your own personal touch.

Mandalorian & Grogu Statue by Kotobukiya | Sideshow Collectibles

This statue portrays the Mandalorian holding a Beskar spear in his right hand, and Grogu in his left, as they continue their journey together.

"8-Bit Soup" by Hillary White Coffee Mug by Star Wars | Society6

Premium ceramic coffee mugs make Star Wars artwork a part of your everyday life. Machine washable and the wraparound design is the perfect place to show off your favorite artist's design. Available in 11 oz and 15 oz options.

"Grogu Floral Pattern" by Dajon Acevedo Acrylic Tray by Star Wars | Society6

These decorative acrylic trays featuring Star Wars artwork. offer a unique and transparent way to serve up some style. Available in two sizes.

"I Am Your Father – Darth Vader" by Hollis Brown Thornton Art Print by Star Wars | Society6

Set the tone of your room from the walls out with Star Wars artwork created by independent artists. Mix and match your favorite art prints on a gallery wall showcasing everything that makes your style unique. Art prints are available in five sizes, from x-small to x-large.

Obi-Wan Kenobi – Returning to his Past – Limited Edition Canvas (S…

Limited Edition Paper Prints are made with the highest attention to detail and color accuracy — the finest, most desirable Thomas Kinkade Studios paper prints available. Every paper reproduction is individually numbered and comes with a matching Certificate of Authenticity.

