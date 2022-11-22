Bring Home the Galaxy Week 6 Round Up – Pet Toys, Jewelry, Gaming

Disney and Lucasfilm have once again launched a new weekly merchandise campaign dedicated to all things Star Wars. As the holidays approach, fan favorite Star Wars films, books, and characters will be featured across a range of products that are simply out of this world!

“Bring Home the Galaxy” isn’t being promoted in conjunction with any one piece of Star Wars media. Instead, this campaign is spanning pretty much the entire Star Wars franchise, including the Disney+ live-action series, animation, and classic content like the Original Trilogy and Skywalker Saga.

Bring Home the Galaxy Week 6

Welcome to the sixth week of Bring Home the Galaxy! Today StarWars.com showcases a new Funko Pop! that reimagine the classic poster art for Star Wars: A New Hope. There are also pet toys, stylish rings and much more.

Pop! Star Wars: A New Hope Movie Poster Luke Skywalker with R2-D2 by Funko

Inspired by the original Star Wars poster art from 1977, vinyl figures of Luke Skywalker and R2-D2 in the unmistakable Funko Pop! style make this a fine addition to your wall.

Holiday pet accessories by Chewy

For the cat who reminds you of Grogu and the pup who needs a snuggly set of holiday-themed Star Wars pajamas or a chewy Chewie chew toy, the newest Star Wars items from Chewy ensure every fan in the family gets something they’ll love.

I Love You and I Know Rings by Enso

Engraved in Aurebesh, this set of rings subtly showcases your love for eachother and the ultimate Star Wars couple, Han Solo and Leia Organa.

The Mandalorian Retro Collection by Hasbro

Inspired by the original 1970s Kenner Star Wars action figure sculpts, retro-styled characters from The Mandalorian including Din Djarin, Ahsoka, Boba Fett, Bo-Katan, and The Armorer, now pair perfectly with vintage figures.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic VHS Edition by Limited Run Games

A unique collector’s edition for retro enthusiasts, the package design is inspired by the 1995 VHS release of the original Star Wars trilogy and includes a physical copy of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic for the Nintendo Switch.

Star Wars Fine Jewelry

Sparkle and shine across the galaxy with a gorgeous assortment of rings, necklaces, earrings and pendants featuring characters spanning the Skywalker Saga.

Open Road Brands

Decorate your favorite space with unique Star Wars artwork and door hangers celebrating the entire galaxy.

Girls Crew Jewelry

Fans can showcase their love of Star Wars with a variety of casual—yet elegant—jewelry from Girls Crew. Ahsoka Tano takes the spotlight on a series of stud earrings, a ring and necklace.

Bio World

Show your full support for the Empire with a roomy, sleek backpack decorated with an Imperial badge. The bag contains a padded laptop sleeve, bottom zipper compartment with rain cover, side water bottle pockets, and reflective accents.

Star wars Pictionary Air

Sketch your adventures inspired by a galaxy far, far away…. in this Pictionary Air Star Wars edition! Gather the forces for a twist on the classic family drawing game that has you drawing clues in space and seeing it on screen, with a little help from R2-D2, BB-8 and their friends.

