Disney and Lucasfilm have once again launched a new weekly merchandise campaign dedicated to all things Star Wars. As the holidays approach, fan favorite Star Wars films, books, and characters will be featured across a range of products that are simply out of this world!

“Bring Home the Galaxy” isn’t being promoted in conjunction with any one piece of Star Wars media. Instead, this campaign is spanning pretty much the entire Star Wars franchise, including the Disney+ live-action series, animation, and classic content like the Original Trilogy and Skywalker Saga.

Bring Home the Galaxy Week 2

The second week of Bring Home the Galaxy delivers a Sithmas surprise and much more!

We start off with the Star Wars Sithmas Apparel Collection by Reyn Spooner that was hand-painted in Hawaii and depicts Star Wars characters celebrating Christmas. The entire range will then arrive November 1st at ReynSpooner.com and Reyn Spooner stores.

As families countdown to their favorite holiday, the LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar offers 24 daily surprises including minifigures inspired by LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation, now streaming on Disney+!

Launched during Star Wars Day, this Darth Vader Voice Manipulator Plush by Mattel is perfect for younglings who love Star Wars baddies. Meanwhile adults who have a soft spot for scoundrels will love this classy Han Solo Watch by Citizen (or the Chewbacca version for that matter) that’s up for whatever adventure awaits!

Hunt Jedi during playtime with this inventive roleplaying Lightsaber Forge Inquisitor Masterworks Set by Hasbro that’s inspired by Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Fans visiting a specific retailer will appreciate Amazon’s offerings like the Mandalorian electronic mask, Photo Clip Frame featuring Mando and Grogu or the “Yoda Best” hanging sign showcasing the wise old jedi.

Amazon is also home to several Lightsaber Forge sets including those inspired by Anakin, Mace Windu, Darth Vader, the Darksaber, Darth Maul, and Obi-Wan Kenobi

Funko Pop! collectors can swing by Target for the exclusive retro series featuring Chewbacca, Obi-Wan, R2-D2 and the Emperor like you’ve never seen them before!

For the apparel fans, there’s Darth Vader and Stromtrooper matching pajamas and holiday sweaters from Hanna Andersson, while Her Universe delivers a Mando flannel and Planet Patches Star Wars shackets.

Hungry for more? Loungefly has a brand new High Republic Keeve Trennis Backpack; your Amazon Echo Dot just got a lot cuter with this Grogu-inspired stand; and your display case will really stand out with the new limited-edition Ellorrs Madak Mini-Bust from Gentle Giant.

Finally, for the adult lightsaber collector there’s a new The Black Series Luke Skywalker Force FX Elite Lightsaber from Hasbro, as well as two new Legacy Lightsaber Hilts we exclusively revealed this morning coming soon to shopDisney.

How to Shop:

Every Tuesday through December 13th, fans can look for new products and content, from licensees like Hasbro, The LEGO Group, Funko, Mattel and many more on StarWars.com

More Bring Home the Galaxy:

Did you miss a week? Not to worry! You can check out our main Bring Home the Galaxy Round Up or search by week:

“Bring Home the Galaxy” runs from now through December 13th, so as more Star Wars products are revealed and highlighted each week by Lucasfilm we’ll be sure to feature them right here at LaughingPlace.com.