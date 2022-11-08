Bring Home the Galaxy Week 4 Round Up – Gaming, Artwork, Sunglasses and Collectibles

Disney and Lucasfilm have once again launched a new weekly merchandise campaign dedicated to all things Star Wars. As the holidays approach, fan favorite Star Wars films, books, and characters will be featured across a range of products that are simply out of this world!

“Bring Home the Galaxy” isn’t being promoted in conjunction with any one piece of Star Wars media. Instead, this campaign is spanning pretty much the entire Star Wars franchise, including the Disney+ live-action series, animation, and classic content like the Original Trilogy and Skywalker Saga.

Bring Home the Galaxy Week 4

We’ve made it to the fourth week of Bring Home the Galaxy! Today StarWars.com focuses on an exciting release for Boba Fett fans and much more.

Boba Fett Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Figure (Kenner Colors) by Hasbro

Boba Fett is represented as a 3.75-inch scale Star Wars: The Vintage Collection action figure from Hasbro, this time in classic Kenner deco. Pre-orders will be available later this week.

The Art of Star Wars: The High Republic by Abrams

Dive into the making of The High Republic — a storytelling initiative that takes Star Wars back to the prime of the Jedi Order — with this beautiful tome.

Star Wars Sunglasses by DIFF

You’ll be ready for the light of twin suns AND look good at the same time. The Star Wars | DIFF collaboration includes sharp styles inspired by Ahsoka Tano, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Fennec Shand and Queen Amadala.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: Galactic Edition Video Game by TT Games

Play through all nine episodes of the Skywalker Saga in this bricktastic game, now bundled with a galaxy of new character packs based on Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, and much more. Available for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

LEGO Star Wars Inquisitor Transport Scythe Building Set

“You can’t run, Obi-Wan!” Inspired by Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+, you can build this building set inspired by the fearsome Inquisitor ship and have your own adventures! Includes Ben Kenobi, the Grand Inquisitor, Reva (Third Sister), and the Fifth Brother minifigures.

With a whole galaxy of characters to follow, there’s even more merchandise to browse!

Boba Fett Star Wars 20" Spinner

Whether traveling the world or just heading Galaxy’s Edge at your favorite Disney Resort, American Tourister will keep you on the go with hardcase luggage designs featuring Boba Fett, Star Wars ships and Darth Vader.

"Bounty Squad" by Josh Ln Framed Art Print

Decorate your living space in style with a wonderful assortment of Star Wars artwork from Society 6 and Open Roads LLC that can be customized to match your needs.

Legacy LIGHTSABER Darksaber Set – Star Wars

Over at shopDisney, fans will find a wide variety of cool gifts for the whole fam like the Darksaber Legacy Lightsaber, new Grogu Mystery plush with the creature making the cutest faces, an Ear Headband featuring Jedi and Sith Lightsabers; and a Millennium Falcon Play Tent for “kids” that looks like the ship’s cockpit!

Star Wars L0-LA59 (Lola) Animatronic Edition Droid Toy

Young Leia’s droid friend L0-LA59 or Lola has made her way to Hasbro and the result is an awesome animatronic toy that’s as close to the real thing as you’ll get!

Limited Edition Boba Fett™ Razer Wireless Controller & Quick Charging Stand for Xbox

Gamers can bring the Star Wars galaxy to their Xbox controllers with special Mandalorian and Stormtrooper skins from RAZER. And if you’re being asked to keep the TV on mute during play, consider adding some holiday tunes to the festivities with Bitty Boomer Bluetooth speakers!

Funko Pop! Star Wars: Power of The Galaxy – Rey, Amazon Exclusive

Finally for some light-side inspired fun, fans can bring home a wealth of cute collectibles and accessories such as the Amazon exclusive Rey Funko Pop!, Blink and Squeeze Grogu plush or Hot Pad for those kitchen adventures, Leia pouch that reads “Star Gazer,” and the Rebel Alliance wall hanging that features the insignia and an X-Wing Fighter.

“Bring Home the Galaxy” runs from now through December 13th, so as more Star Wars products are revealed and highlighted each week by Lucasfilm we’ll be sure to feature them right here at LaughingPlace.com.