“Star Wars: Bring Home the Galaxy” Week 5 Roundup – Heroes & Villians, Hasbro, Funko, Citizen, Igloo, More

It’s time for another roundup of items from Star Wars: Bring Home the Galaxy, Lucasfilm’s nine-week merchandising campaign leading up to the 2022 holiday season.

This morning Laughing Place was chosen to reveal new The Mandalorian apparel from Stance, but there’s plenty more where that came from. This week’s announcements and highlighted products from Bring Home the Galaxy include items from Heroes & Villains, Hasbro, Funko, Citizen, Igloo, Insight Editions, LEGO, and Denuo Novo.

Star Wars outerwear from Bioworld for Heroes & Villains ($40-$52) – “The Galactic Empire Gloves will keep your hands warm even in deep space. Feature Fully lined 3M thinsulate, Waterproof shell, Full GriP Palm, Reflective Accents, Drying Loop, Ski Clips. The Rebel Alliance cold weather set is perfect for any Rebel stationed at Echo Base. Features a knit scarf with jaquarded artwork and matching beanie with reflective thread accent.”

Hasbro Star Wars: The Black Series Carbonized Collection Royal Guard & Pilot (price unknown, on sale 11/16 at 1:00 PM ET) – “Resplendent in crimson robes and armor, the Emperor’s Royal Guard protected the Emperor. Imperial pilots were treated as expendable, but the Empire treated its TIE pilots as important parts of its war machine. STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with these premium 6-inch scale ROYAL GUARD & PILOT figures, inspired by the characters from STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI. Fans and collectors can display these fully articulated figures featuring a sleek metallic finish and premium detail with multiple points of articulation, in their collection. Includes 2 figures and 2 entertainment-inspired accessories.”

Hasbro Star Wars Retro Collection 4-LOM & Zuckuss 2-Pack (Amazon Exclusive) ($27.99, available for preorder 11/16 at 1 PM ET) – “Cold, calculating droid 4-LOM and bounty hunter Zuckuss were summoned by Darth Vader to locate the Millennium Falcon and her crew in STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK – and together, they make a deadly pair. Inspired by the original 1970s Kenner STAR WARS action figures, this STAR WARS: RETRO COLLECTION 3.75-INCH 4-LOM & ZUCKUSS 2-pack is inspired by the characters’ appearance in STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK and their initial appearance in original Kenner line. When Kenner first produced the 4-LOM and Zuckuss figures, the names somehow got reversed. In this Retro Collection 2-pack, the original packaging has been recreated – switched names and all. Fans and collectors can display these figures, with multiple points of articulation and recreated original packaging, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes 2 figures and 2 entertainment-inspired accessories.”

The Mandalorian apparel items from Stance ($30-$69) – “HUNGRY GROGU. APPEASE YOUR APPETITE FOR COMFORT WITH THE ALWAYS HUNGRY HOODIE. Made with our midweight combed cotton blend and a fit that feels just right, now you can stream the Mandalorian in interstellar comfort. BOUNTY HUNTER, MERCENARY, MANDALORIAN. BUILT WITH A COMBED COTTON BLEND, this short sleeve is ready for binge sessions and collecting bounties.”

Power of the Galaxy Ahsoka Pop! from Funko ($12.99) – “Introducing the Power of the Galaxy Star Wars collection, which features some of the most influential and impressive characters. Your Star Wars Power of the Galaxy set will take off with Pop! Ahsoka Tano to lead the way for the rebellion in your display. Vinyl bobblehead is approximately 4.75-inches tall.”

Star Wars | Citizen Tsuno Collection ($350-$375) – “An epic joining of forces, this thrilling collection of timepieces features bold designs and unique packaging that pay tribute to everyone’s favorite characters and galactic adventures in the iconic Star Wars series.”

Princess Leia Tote Cooler Bag from Igloo ($49.99) – “Gear up for your galactic adventures with our special-edition Star Wars Princess Leia cooler tote bag inspired by one of the greatest, fearless leaders of the Rebel Alliance, including stylish custom design details, like the Rebel Alliance symbol, quilted exterior and tan and white color scheme.”

Star Wars Everyday by Ashley Eckstein ($39.99) – “She may be the voice of Ahsoka Tano on Star Wars: The Clone Wars, but first and foremost, Ashley Eckstein is a lifelong fan of the Star Wars galaxy—a passion that led her to start the fangirl fashion brand Her Universe, and become a pillar of the Star Wars fan community. Now, you can celebrate your fandom with Ashley, as she shows you how to bring Star Wars into your everyday life, with this unique lifestyle book!”

LEGO Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi vs. Darth Vader set ($49.99) – “Relive a fiery battle between Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader with this LEGO Star Wars buildable toy playset. It features a battlefield with 2 rotating battle platforms, a battlefield-splitting fire pop-up function and a mining cart that can be knocked over. There are also 4 LEGO minifigures included – Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader, each with lightsabers, Tala Durith and droid NED-B – to play out Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi scenes.”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi First Order Stormtrooper Premier Helmet Accessory from Denuo Novo (pre-order for $675) – “"This helmet accessory includes details recreated from STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI screen-used production assets and digitally scanned for exacting reproduction. The helmet is assembled, finished, and ready to wear with a fully lined interior and was digitally scanned for exacting reproduction. The helmet is made of fiberglass with glossy white finish, aluminum filtration fitting, metal grille mesh, and gray visor lens. The helmet is assembled, finished, and ready to wear with a fully lined interior."

Further announcements and reveals from Star Wars: Bring Home the Galaxy are coming over the next month, so check back right here at LaughingPlace.com for more updates!